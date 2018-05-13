 
Amy McNaughton Announces Rebrand

Capable Confident Women Undergoes Rebrand to Become Amy McNaughton
 
 
DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia - May 18, 2018 - PRLog -- Amy McNaughton, internationally celebrated mindset mentor for women, announces her rebrand, officially changing Capable Confident Women to Amy McNaughton.

Amy McNaughton has been working with women for 10 years, teaching them how to make themselves a priority in their own lives, beyond their traditional family roles, so they can embrace their brilliance and be the woman they're meant to be in this world. Based in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Amy travels internationally and supports women, sharing a different view of the world.

Amy has worked under the brand Capable Confident Women for the past seven years, helping women feel capable and confident and speak with conviction. However, she felt she had reached a point where the brand did not fully capture the work was doing. The words capable and confident just barely scratch the surface of describing the transformation her clients experience.

According to Amy, "There are far too many women in the world who die trying to be everything for everyone, without ever considering themselves or discovering their own brilliance." She helps them learn how to make themselves a priority without feeling guilt or overwhelm. Through her work with women, Amy encourages women to embrace their challenges and fears so they can get excited about their lives.

"My work is about helping women take journey back to themselves to start living consciously in their own lives. Capable and confident simply don't capture the depth of that experience," McNaughton explains.

For Amy's clients, this rebrand is fitting as well. They describe major changes in their lives that go beyond becoming capable and confident. According to Nancy Lee Brushett, for example, "Things have changed so much for me. I feel happier and lighter. It has empowered me to be me." Similarly, Shannon Shields shares, "I was able to get very clear on what it was that I truly wanted for myself, and once I did, the path I needed to take also became very clear. Amy has been a catalyst for major growth in my life. Some of my discoveries even surprised me."

Through the new brand Amy McNaughton, Amy can serve women without limitations and help them become who they are meant to be in the world.

Discover her new brand at: http://amymcnaughton.com.

About Amy McNaughton
Amy McNaughton is a mindset mentor for women. She has been working with women for 10 years, teaching them how to make themselves a priority in their own lives, beyond their traditional family roles, so they can embrace their brilliance and be the woman they're meant to be in this world. Today she shares a different view of the world with women: one that works for them and that is limitless and free of guilt and overwhelm. Amy offers individual coaching and group programs, and she speaks to empower women internationally. Learn more about Amy McNaughton at: http://amymcnaughton.com.

Contact
Amy McNaughton
***@amymcnaughton.com
