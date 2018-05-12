News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Donald R. McPhail with Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP to Speak at The Knowledge Group's Webcast
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Donald McPhail with Taft will speak at webcast, "Patent Infringement: A Thorough Analysis of 2017 Developments and Its Impacts in 2018," scheduled on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 12:00–2:00 pm (ET).
About Donald R. McPhail
DONALD R. MCPHAIL is a member of Taft's Intellectual Property group. Don has more than 20 years of experience in patent and trademark matters before the U.S. district courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. He has handled cases involving a wide range of technologies, including avionics, LCD optics, video signaling, semiconductor design and operation, thin film transistor manufacturing and design, voice-over-internet telephony and firewalls, routers and switches, network topology and message routing, LED design and operation, PECVD manufacturing processes, regulated medical devices, computer software and electronic point of sale devices. Don also has experience with contested matters before the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office and the European Patent Office.
Prior to practicing law in the private sector, Don was an examiner with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, where he concentrated on applications in the drug and pharmaceutical arts.
About Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
At Taft Stettinius & Hollister our 400 attorneys in ten offices practice across a wide range of industries, in virtually every area of law, including Business and Finance, Business Restructuring, Environmental, Health and Life Sciences, Intellectual Property, Labor and Employment, Litigation, Private Client, Real Estate and Tax law. Since 1885, the firm has provided breadth and depth of legal expertise with a trusted business perspective to help our clients reach their goals.
Event Synopsis:
The patent landscape has been under significant developments for the past years. In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned team of thought leaders and renowned professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide an in-depth discussion of the fundamentals of patent infringement while presenting a thorough analysis of the significant 2017 developments and updates surrounding this topic. Speakers will help audience identify the potential implications of these trends to the year ahead. They will also go beyond the basics and provide practical tips and strategies to avoid common risks and pitfalls while maximizing opportunities.
Key topics include:
· Patent Infringement:
· Significant Court Rulings
· Common Risks and Pitfalls
· Trends and Updates in 2017: Identifying Implications
· What Lies Ahead
About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse