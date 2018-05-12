News By Tag
Burlington resident elected as the new District Director, District 86 Toastmasters
Kristina Johnston selected to lead and support over 4,000 Toastmasters for Southwestern, Central and Northern Ontario
The annual elections were held during the 2018 District 86 Spring Conference in Mississauga, Ontario. Johnston will lead the District Executive Committee that consists of various administration leaders, 61 area and 10 division directors. Johnston is also responsible for directly administering and overseeing the district's day-to-day operations, finances and human resources.
"I have truly benefited from my Toastmasters journey and want to help others achieve their own goals and realize a growth that they never thought possible," said Kristina Johnston, incoming District Director, District 86 Toastmasters. "Together our growth will be exponentially greater than if we acted as individuals."
Johnston, a Toastmaster since 2011, has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At the Port Credit Toastmasters Club, she was the Vice-President Membership in 2011-2012, Vice-President Education 2012-2013 and President in 2013-2014. Her leadership experience on the District Executive includes being an Area Governor in 2014-2015, an Area Director in 2015-2016 and Division L Director 2015-2016. Johnston was appointed the Club Coach Coordinator 2016-2017 and the Spring 2017 Conference Chair. She is currently a Club Mentor for Oakville Toastmasters, a new club chartered in April 2017. In addition to Toastmasters experience, Johnston has nearly 15 years in sales and marketing.
The District 86 Council elected other leaders for the 2018 – 2019 Toastmasters year. Johnston is joined by Distinguished Toastmasters Jacklyn Payne, Program Quality Director and Jocelyne Vezina, Club Growth Director.
About Toastmasters District 86
Toastmasters District 86 represents the heartland of Ontario comprising over 232 community and corporate clubs, with over 4,400 members, from Sault Ste Marie in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit: http://www.toastmasters86.org/
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide non-profit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 members in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit toastmasters.org. Follow @Toastmasters on Twitter.
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor, Public Relations Manager
District 86 Toastmasters
***@toastmasters86.org
