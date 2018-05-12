News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Joshua's Heart Food Bank Now Open in North Miami Beach to Serve the Public
A desire to fix a pervasive problem plaguing society has propelled this organization to spectacular accomplishments over the years. With over 2.2 million pounds of food distributed to families in South Florida, Jamaica, Asia and Africa, Joshua's Heart, a 501-C (3) was not operating in the capacity of a Food Bank. Their accomplishments outweigh their official status. This is clear and supported by the numbers:
· Over $770K raised to fight food insecurity
· Assisted over 450K families
· Served over 550K meals
· Over 100K toys, books and clothes donated
https://youtu.be/
One Boy, One Message, End Hunger and the Journey to that Goal - "The JHF GOAL is to EDUCATE and TRANSFORM families, individuals, neighborhoods, and communities into becoming experts in STOMPING OUT HUNGER and POVERTY" said Joshua Williams. "Our new Food Bank enables us to take our programs and initiatives to a different level," concluded Williams.
The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was hosted by the (NMB) North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce at the JHF Food Bank located at 2056 NE 155th Street in North Miami Beach. In attendance were NMB acting Mayor, Beth Spiegel; NMB Chamber President and NMB City Commissioner, Anthony DeFillipo; NMB Commissioner, Barbara Kramer; NMB Chamber Chairman of the Board, Yona Lunger; and Chamber Office Manager Sue Chernoff. Also attending were staffers from the city manager's office and a representative from the NMB Police Department.
Surrounded by his grandmother (Peggy), mother (Claudia), city and chamber officials and the group that makes the magic happen, the JHF Junior Advisory Board members, Joshua officially opened the doors of the new Joshua's Heart Foundation Food Bank. Attendees made on the spot donations and commitments of support were accepted; one notable mention goes to JR Sosa Properties, whose commitment of support for $2500 a year for the next 5 years will go a long way to aid in the fight to end hunger and poverty. Joshua was presented with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from Acting Mayor Beth Spiegel immediately following the ribbon cutting.
Joshua's Heart Foundation was founded 2005 in Miami, Florida by Joshua at four and a half years old and is dedicated to the fight against global hunger and poverty. JHF is a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit youth run organization, which empowers needy people to improve their quality of life by providing necessities like groceries and personal items. We also effectively engage and educate young people in committing to fight hunger and poverty on a global basis. For more information about Joshua's Heart Foundation, their local events or how to get involved, please contact them at 305.788.8295. You can also send an email at info@joshuasheart.org and visit their website at www.joshuasheart.org
Contact
A Better Concept PR
***@abetterconcept.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse