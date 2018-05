Thinxtream Technologies Launches Contextual Commerce Service

Ready-to-market, managed service offers scope for auto-fulfillment and business intelligence

ThinxtreamLogo

Media Contact

Thinxtream Technologies Pte. Ltd.

***@thinxtream.com Thinxtream Technologies Pte. Ltd.

End

-- Thinxtream Technologies Pte. Ltd. has announced the availability of Contextual Commerce Service, a ready "as a service" platform that enables businesses to implement connected device services to end-customers either directly or through partners or in a hybrid approach. Contextual Commerce Service offers just in time (JIT) replenishment using real-time usage sensing and triggers for auto-fulfillment of spares, consumables and services, and a wealth of business intelligence on customer usage.Thinxtream's Contextual Commerce Service is based on the proven technology that powers auto-replenishment functionality for printer supplies in Thinxtream Pi™ and Thinxtream Universal Printing Assistant apps."Thinxtream can rapidly enable device makers meet the competitive challenge posed by "digital natives", who are redefining the after-market for spares and consumables with generic offerings. Our zero-touch, managed Contextual Commerce Service service is easy to pilot and roll out."Triggers proactive fulfilment of demand automatically without human intervention-Enables monetization by directing orders to online or offline fulfilment-Increases revenue and margins by operating a targeted, integrated and efficient service-Minimizes shopping cart abandonment and significantly improves conversion rates-Enables switching from a transactional relationship to continuous, long-term engagement-Enables up-sell, cross-sell opportunities with optimized inventory management-Offers superior customer experience-Provides significant usage data for business intelligencehttps://thinxtream.com/technologyenablers/solutioncomponents/contextual-commerce-service.html ( http://thinxtream.com/ technologyenablers/ solutioncomponen... Thinxtream Technologies is a global software company with a portfolio of innovative software platforms, products, components, solutions, patents, competences and services for Internet of Things (IoT) across several industry verticals and applications, successfully enabling leading customers, including Fortune 500 companies, meet their application, product and business goals. Based in Singapore, Thinxtream is a part of the Celstream ( http://www.celstream.com/ ) Group of companies and leverages the group's software engineering capabilities.More information on the company can be found at www.thinxtream.com.For queries, please call +65 66358625 or write to info@thinxtream.com.