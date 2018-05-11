News By Tag
Visual ProtoStack now supports Zero-Configuration IoT
The latest version of Visual ProtoStack has now mDNS and DNS-SD support in accordance with IETF RFC 6762 and RFC 6763 respectively. This functionality provides full emulation and deployment of zero-configuration IoT networking scenarios that when assisted by the automation mechanisms of Visual ProtoStack becomes a critical tool of quality assurance and validation teams.
"Zero-configuration is key and it will become the norm for most IoT scenarios as not only lowers costs but also accelerates deployments"
Visual ProtoStack is free for personal and academic use, it can be downloaded at http://www.vprotostack.com. For more information please contact info@vprotostack.com.
