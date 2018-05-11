 
Visual ProtoStack now supports Zero-Configuration IoT

 
May 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Visual ProtoStack, an Internet of Things (IoT) and Real Time Communications (RTC) distributed protocol emulator, announces the integration of mDNS (Multicast DNS) into its IoT suite.

The latest version of Visual ProtoStack has now mDNS and DNS-SD support in accordance with IETF RFC 6762 and RFC 6763 respectively. This functionality provides full emulation and deployment of zero-configuration IoT networking scenarios that when assisted by the automation mechanisms of Visual ProtoStack becomes a critical tool of quality assurance and validation teams.

"Zero-configuration is key and it will become the norm for most IoT scenarios as not only lowers costs but also accelerates deployments", said Claude St.Pierre, VP of Business Development at Visual ProtoStack, "as such full support of two essential components like mDNS and DNS-SD dramatically increases the emulation potential of the rich protocol IoT stack provided by Visual ProtoStack" he added.

Visual ProtoStack is free for personal and academic use, it can be downloaded at http://www.vprotostack.com. For more information please contact info@vprotostack.com.
