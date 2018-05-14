 
NTX Black Restaurant Week
Dallas Black Restaurant Week
Black restaurant week
Food
Dallas
  Texas
  United States
North Texas Black Restaurant Week Celebrates 3rd Anniversary

Celebrate North Texas Black Restaurant Week June 16 - 23, 2018
 
 
Black Restaurant Week
Black Restaurant Week
 
DALLAS - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- North Texas Black Restaurant Week is back showcasing black restaurants, scratch kitchens, caterers, bakeries, and food trucks throughout Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin Counties, June 16 – 23, 2018. Presented by DFW Black Bloggers and Achieve PR, the one-week foodie experience will feature vegan, soul food, bbq and gluten-free options during the Dallas Black Restaurant Week Kick-Off event held at Southwest Center Mall (3662 W Camp Wisdom Rd Dallas, TX 75237), June 16th, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

This year will be hosted by Starving on A Budget - (http://starvingonabudget.com/) Food Writer, Dalila Thomas (http://cw33.com/author/dalila-thomas/), Black (http://www.blackenterprise.com/chef-elle-publishes-cookbook-get-holidays-ease/) Enterprise (http://www.blackenterprise.com/chef-elle-publishes-cookbook-get-holidays-ease/) Featured Chef and Author, Gabrielle McBay (https://gabriellemcbay.com/) owner of Ellements Cuisine and Pastry Concepts, and Clyde Greenhouse owner of Kessler Baking Studio (http://www.kesslercookies.com/). North Texas Black Restaurant Week Founder Denita Quinn states,"We keep this event free for all participants to help small business owners focus on increasing revenue, generate marketing exposure, and add a customer base. Customers can buy directly from the participants during the week of Juneteenth at their locations throughout North Texas." Attendees will be able to sample dishes, purchase entrees, view cooking demonstrations, meet featured chefs and support black businesses.

In addition to complementary marketing services for restaurant week, participants will also receive information from the Dallas Metropolitan Small Business Development Center (http://www.dallasmetropolitansbdc.com/) to help them grow and sustain their business including a free business adviser and orientation. A printed directory of restaurants and participants will be published in the Dallas Weekly, The Dallas Examiner, and www.DFWBlackBloggers.com website.

North Texas Black Restaruant Week is sponsored by Redmond & Eiland, PLLC, The Dallas Weekly, Bid Opps, The Dallas Examiner, The Golden Circle, Be Great Magazine, HBS Media, Sival Group, LLC.

To learn more about North Texas Restaurant Week and to see a list of participants, visit https://ntxblackrestaurantweek.weebly.com/. For sponsorship opportunities, please email info@ntxblackrestaurantweek.com.

North Texas Black Restaurant Week, Dallas Black Restaurant Week and Ft. Worth Black Restaurant are registered by Achieve PR, LLC.

