 
News By Tag
* Self-publishing
* Marketing
* Books
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Publishing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
1514131211109


Self-publishing Webinar "Less Talk, More Action" to be held May 31, 2018

Jennifer Vanderslice, owner of MoonGlow PR and author of "The Frugal Publicist" will be one of ten self-publishing professionals who will be speaking at the Less Talk, More action webinar hosted by The Self-Publishing University.
 
 
The Self-publishing University's Less Talk, More Action Webinar - May 31, 2018
The Self-publishing University's Less Talk, More Action Webinar - May 31, 2018
NEW YORK - May 14, 2018 - PRLog -- Whether your an accomplished writer or just have dreams of writing a best selling novel, your memoirs, children's books or even a self-help book, now is the time to register for The Self-publishing University's "Less Talk, More Action" Conference. This all day web event will take place on May 31, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. (EDT) and is open to anyone interested in writing, marketing and self-publishing their own book.

There will be 10 speakers throughout the day, including Jennifer Vanderslice - the owner of MoonGlow PR and the author of "The Frugal Publicist: How to promote your self-published book on the cheap!" Anyone attending this webinar will have the opportunity to download a free ebook copy of Ms. Vanderslice's book and will also be eligible to win a free press release written by Jennifer Vanderslice about their book.

For more information about the other speakers giving lectures and for more information on how to register for The Self-publishing University's Less Talk, More Action conference, go to: https://tspuconf2018.eventnut.com/?ap_id=jslice.

We look forward to making you a bestselling author!

Contact
Jennifer Vanderslice
***@moonglowpr.com
End
Source:
Email:***@moonglowpr.com Email Verified
Tags:Self-publishing, Marketing, Books
Industry:Publishing
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MoonGlow PR PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

May 14, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share