Self-publishing Webinar "Less Talk, More Action" to be held May 31, 2018
Jennifer Vanderslice, owner of MoonGlow PR and author of "The Frugal Publicist" will be one of ten self-publishing professionals who will be speaking at the Less Talk, More action webinar hosted by The Self-Publishing University.
There will be 10 speakers throughout the day, including Jennifer Vanderslice - the owner of MoonGlow PR and the author of "The Frugal Publicist: How to promote your self-published book on the cheap!" Anyone attending this webinar will have the opportunity to download a free ebook copy of Ms. Vanderslice's book and will also be eligible to win a free press release written by Jennifer Vanderslice about their book.
For more information about the other speakers giving lectures and for more information on how to register for The Self-publishing University's Less Talk, More Action conference, go to: https://tspuconf2018.eventnut.com/?
We look forward to making you a bestselling author!
Jennifer Vanderslice
