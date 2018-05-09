News By Tag
Let Goddess Lakshmi invoke her blessings with Kanakdhara Yagna
Your financial life is the way to ultimate fulfillment in life. If you are not happy and satisfied on the financial front, there is so much you will have to worry about.
If you are going through a tough phase in your financial life, you can get Kanakdhara Yagna and let Mahalakshmi drive away all your problems related to money and its stability in your life. When we worship Goddess Lakshmi with our full faith and devotion, we can feel her presence all. Seek the blessings of this ultimate goddess of wealth and prosperity and live your life to the best. Cyber Astro is organizing Kanakdhara Yagna and Lakshmi Pooja on Ganga Dussehra, 24th May, 2018 to let financial prosperity be consistent in your life. Let all negativity for your financial space fade away with the influence of this wonderful Yagna and make your way to success and ultimate contentment. Those who are waiting to have magic on their financial front should start making the needed changes and developments and for that one should definitely participate in Kanakdhara Yagna
To get more Details
https://www.cyberastro.com/
Chief Operating Officer/Chief Astrologer
Dr. J.N. Pandey
Email: jnarayan@cyberastro.com
Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 171
Director/Chief Executive Officer
Satrajit Majumdar
Email: satrajitm@cyberastro.com
Contact: +91-124-4822222 Ext – 425
Contact
Cyber astro
***@cyberastro.com
+91-9717199568
