News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Vault8 First Company To Offer Anonymous Private Numbered Virtual Safe Deposit Boxes For Bitcoin
Bitcoin & Other Cryptocurrencies have found a home in Private Numbered Virtual Safe Deposit Box Accounts; Harking Back to the days of Private Swiss Numbered Bank Accounts.
From Vault8 "We are the first ever to offer Private Numbered Safe Deposit Boxes for bitcoin and other Cryptocurrency. Our premise was to offer services that no one has done before and we did it. We looked into the future and this is what we saw, Vault8. Unlike other companies we didn't build Vault8 to collect personal information. We build it from the ground up to offer the first and best in service to the cryptocurrency community."
How Vault8 works and the services it offers. Opening a safe deposit box is free. There are 3 types of accounts, Standard, Lender & Investor. Once opened the holder is issued an account number that is used instead of their name. Account holders can deposit into their safe deposit box using a cryptocurrency wallet. They can withdraw from their safe deposit box at any time in the same manner. There is no limit to the number of safe deposit box accounts one person or company can open.
There are many self-directed features within the account holder's area. Account holders can transfer from one safe deposit box to another, their own or another account holder. They can allow temporary access to their box so others can verify their cryptocurrency holdings. There are peer to peer loans using the account holder's cryptocurrency as collateral; a hold is placed on the collateral until the loan is paid off. If the loan defaults the cryptocurrency is transferred to the lenders safe deposit box.
Account holders can convert their cryptocurrency or other physical currency to Vault8 Tokens. Vault8 Tokens are an internal, fixed value cryptocurrency backed by the cryptocurrency or hard currency that it was convert from. Example, account holder converts bitcoin into Vault8 Tokens which are in their safe deposit box. When they want to withdraw from their box they can convert the Vault8 Token to cash or any other crypto or hard currency.
About Vault8.
Vault8 is a virtual company, like bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies it is virtual. The Vault8 website is a portal for the services offered, no cryptocurrency is received or stored through the website, all safe deposit boxes are offline. Vault8 does not buy or sell cryptocurrency;
As stated by Vault8 "We developed Vault8 as a data service. The response has been overwhelming not only to the services offered, but by companies and individuals in Dubai, China, Macau, Russia and the US, who are making inquiries as to purchasing Vaut8 to have their own presence in the bitcoin, cryptocurrency market."
For more information
Contact Media Relations at media@vault8.net
General Information mail@vault8.net
Twitter: Vault8_net
Phone or Text: (800) 814-2057 or (844)-500-5100
Website www.vault8.net Contact form or Live Chat
Website https://www.vault8.net/
Contact
Media Manager
***@vault8.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse