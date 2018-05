BMT Named a Top Cybersecurity Firm in New Jersey for Second Consecutive Year

Contact

Sue Juter

***@bmtcorp.com Sue Juter

End

-- Business Machine Technologies, Inc. (BMT) is excited to announce that the company has been named one of the top Cybersecurity Firms in New Jersey. Ranked #2, this recognition marks the second consecutive year BMT has placed in the top 3 of NJBIZ's list of Top Cybersecurity Firms In New Jersey.This distinction continues to validate our commitment to staying at the forefront of security developments. We understand the challenges affecting the cybersecurity market today and help our clients create a strategy to best protect digital assets."As business-critical functions continue to rely more on the internet, companies are increasingly exposed to cyber threats that can disrupt or compromise sensitive information", says Stew Smith, Vice President of Business Development at BMT. "Cyber preparedness is no longer viewed as optional, but a part of everyday business operations. We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader in this space".To view the 2018 NJBIZ list of top Cybersecurity Companies, click here ( https://bmtcorp.com/ wp-content/uploads/ 2018/05/CyberSecur...