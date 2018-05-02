News By Tag
Colter, Duke, Barrowman, Boyd Headline Wizard World Comic Con Columbus, June 8-10
Matt Ryan, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Jon Heder, Holly Marie Combs Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Greater Columbus Convention Center
Duke will appear on Saturday only; Colter will appear on Friday and Saturday; Combs, Heder, Staite, Barrowman and Maher will attend on Saturday and Sunday; the others above are scheduled to appear all three days.
Other notables scheduled to appear to date include Charisma Carpenter ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory) and Thomas Ian Nicholas (Rookie of the Year, American Pie).
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Columbus will feature Jonathan Glapion ("Dark Knights Metal," "Batgirl"), Simon Fraser ("2000AD"), Clayton Henry ("Black Lightning," "X-Men"), Shawn Coss ("Cyanide & Happiness"), Mostafa Moussa ("Superman,"
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The seventh event scheduled on the 2018 Wizard World calendar, Columbus show hours are Friday, June 8, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 9, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Columbus is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2018 Wizard World Columbus, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to find the next generation of movies as well as to engage in a number of strategic initiatives. Additional initiatives may include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard World at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.
The 2018 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Jerry Milani
pr@wizardworld.com
646-883-5022
