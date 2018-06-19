 
Raise your Solar IQ and Make Deals at this Solar Energy Development Event on June 19

Ready to explore the solar energy potential of your public or private property? Have questions about solar project feasibility, grant/incentive eligibility and financing, or seek connections to solar developers?
 
 
Brightfields 2018 - Newark technical assistance for solar project development.
Brightfields 2018 - Newark technical assistance for solar project development.
 
CHICAGO - May 2, 2018 - PRLog -- BrownfieldListings.com, the New Jersey Innovation Institute as well as the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the Center for Creative Land Recycling and the Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields programs invite property owners, communities, solar developers and all those interested in advancing solar energy on greyfields, brownfields and landfills to attend a national solar energy development event Brightfields 2018 - Newark on June 19. This informational and interactive day of solar development programming includes educational sessions and on-site technical assistance to help property owners assess their solar potential and troubleshoot their brownfield issues. Brightfields 2018 - Newark culminates in the afternoon with a Solar Market Mixer where landowners can sit with solar developers in timed, face-to-face meetings for direct introductions and market feedback.

We encourage you to take advantage of this unique opportunity to directly engage this rising market segment of renewable energy development. Brightfields 2018 - Newark will illuminate new opportunities emerging in the dynamic solar development space, present practical know-how and provide the ideal place to shop a solar RFP/RFQ this summer, or prepare for one—with the marketplace potential to spark real action and solar success.

While brownfields, greyfields, landfills and Superfund sites will be in focus, greenfield land is also encouraged to participate.

When: June 19, 2018
Registration & Breakfast begins at 7:30AM (Eastern)
Welcome begins at 8:05AM
Programming begins at 8:30AM

Where: New Jersey Institute of Technology, downtown Newark, New Jersey

The first 100 communities and landowners entering 1+ in the Solar Market Mixer can attend the entire event completely free!*

*Limit 2 individual registrations.
**Free registration for landowners and all Solar Market Mixer registration will be unavailable the day of the event. Pre-registration is required to participate and it will not be possible to accommodate exceptions.

Visit the event website to learn more and register: https://brownfieldlistings.com/events/Solar-Development-E...

Brownfield Listings, LLC (BL) is a national redevelopment marketplace, project platform and economic development ecosystem dedicated to the design, diligence, and development of the built-environment. The BrownfieldListings.com ecosystem lives online as a robust marketplace of ideas to reimagine, redevelop and revitalize real estate in any condition anywhere in the U.S. Basic listings and basic access are always free on BL.
Source:Brownfield Listings LLC
