Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Appear at Vencil Brown School in Roseville,CA

On Monday May 7th Charlie Fass will be performing a magic show for the Vencil Brown Elementary School as a fund raiser for the Parent Teacher Organization PTC.

Charlie Fass

***@surewest.net

916-441-8059

-- For two years now, Mister Illusion Magic Productions has been performing magic illusion shows to help raise funds for much needed materials at local schools. Items such as books, field trips, tables, supplies, art programs, uniforms, scholarships, achievement awards, computers and many other items have been funded through this type of program.Schools are not always able to provide everything they want or need due to lack of funding, so Charlie Fass has initiated this program to eliminate the need. To date he has helped several schools in the area in this regard. The amount of funds raised has been in the thousands.The program is adjustable to the school needs and desires, but he has often presented an assembly which addresses subjects such as bullying, reading, citizenship, and other topics. He presents this mid week and then, typically on a Friday he presents a full family fulfillment night magic illusion show along with his wife Barb as his assistant.On Wednesday, May 9th he will be presenting his Illusion Show at the Vencil Brown School, 250 Trestle Road, Roseville, CA. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show starts at 6:00 PM.May EVERY day be MAGIC