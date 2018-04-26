News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Charlie Fass aka Mister Illusion to Appear at Vencil Brown School in Roseville,CA
On Monday May 7th Charlie Fass will be performing a magic show for the Vencil Brown Elementary School as a fund raiser for the Parent Teacher Organization PTC.
Schools are not always able to provide everything they want or need due to lack of funding, so Charlie Fass has initiated this program to eliminate the need. To date he has helped several schools in the area in this regard. The amount of funds raised has been in the thousands.
The program is adjustable to the school needs and desires, but he has often presented an assembly which addresses subjects such as bullying, reading, citizenship, and other topics. He presents this mid week and then, typically on a Friday he presents a full family fulfillment night magic illusion show along with his wife Barb as his assistant.
On Wednesday, May 9th he will be presenting his Illusion Show at the Vencil Brown School, 250 Trestle Road, Roseville, CA. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the show starts at 6:00 PM.
May EVERY day be MAGIC
http://www.misterillusion.com
Contact
Charlie Fass
***@surewest.net
916-441-8059
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse