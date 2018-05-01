 
Industry News





Who is Torsten Krol? Media Speculation Intensifies

 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 1, 2018 - PRLog -- Media speculation about the identity of Torsten Krol has intensified.

On April 25, 2018, a German author published a short non-fiction piece alleging that Torsten Krol is actually Stephen King writing under a pseudonym.

The publication came just days before the release of Torsten Krol's monumental new novel series, FOREVERMAN, which had already been quickly selling pre-orders on Amazon in both the United States and Europe. The release of FOREVERMAN is scheduled for May 3, 2018.

Torsten Krol, the mysterious author of the FOREVERMAN series, has evaded the public for more than 10 years. Krol has never been seen in person and no one has ever spoken to him over the phone. Fans world-wide have tried to discover his identity with no success.

Krol is the international best-selling author of Callisto, The Dolphin People, and The Secret Book of Sacred Things. His works have been sought out by readers around the world. His debut novel, Callisto, published by Harper Perennial in 2009, was translated into 22 languages and is being developed as a feature film. While his identity has been maintained as a secret, his works have been by reviewed by The New York Times, The Times (London), and The Australian.

FOREVERMAN is Krol's most expansive and driven adventure yet, with 6 books in the FOREVERMAN novel series.  Platinum Needle will release one FOREVERMAN novel each month, with the first book, FOREVERMAN, set for release on May 3, 2018 exclusively from Platinum Needle through Amazon.

Details about the FOREVERMAN books are being carefully guarded. Video trailers for FOREVERMAN reveal no plot details but have been viewed by audiences in 11 countries across three continents.

Platinum Needle, an imprint of Seraphim Management LLC, publishes high quality literary works across media platforms.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MsY0P6x6b3A



Please visit www.ForevermanMedia.com for information and rights inquiries.

Contact: ForevermanMedia@gmail.com

#TorstenKrol  #Foreverman #TheForevermanSagaBegins #MattBlacq #ForevermanMedia

