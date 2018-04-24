News By Tag
Online-Only Auction Home, Acreage & Personal Property
Coleman & Patterson to conduct online event starting May 9 and ending May 15
"We believe auctions are one of the best ways to bring properties to the public," said David Coleman auctioneer with Coleman & Patterson. "The auction format allows qualified buyers the opportunity to see the available properties and determine their current fair market values through the bidding process."
"We are excited to offer these properties to the public," Coleman said. "We will be selling the Estate of Joe David located at 1758 David Lane, Normangee TX 77871 for the benefit of his spouse Margaret David."
The real estate consists of 12.5± acres of land with a 1938± sq ft home, shop, and equipment barn. The home is 2 BR/2.5 BA frame on slab with a large family room and mother-in law-suite or game room. The property is rectangle in shape and offers a nice mix of pasture and scattered mature oaks as well as two nice sized stock tanks.
Hundreds of personal property items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. Joe was a carpenter and accumulated a nice inventory of equipment, tools, furniture, decor and collectables.
Property details, photos, as well as terms and conditions can be found at ColemanandPatterson.com. David Coleman or Tom Patterson can be reached at 888-300-0005 or by email at tom@colemanandpatterson.com.
About Coleman & Patterson
Coleman & Patterson is a diversified real estate and auction marketing company (DREAM) with a niche in luxury homes, farm & ranch real estate, country homes, and recreational land for sale in Texas. We call it "Lifestyle Real Estate", because owners care more about living the lifestyle they've always dreamed about than other factors. Property types we excel in marketing for clients include golf course homes, new builder homes, premier country homes, small acreages, farms, ranches, recreational land, development land/lots and commercial property in Texas. With offices in Bryan/College Station, Madisonville, and Bastrop as well as a footprint in Conroe, Cameron, & Burleson, most of our traditional brokerage sales are in the Central Texas counties of Brazos, Madison, Leon, Grimes, Washington, Waller, Burleson, Milam, and Robertson. Most of our clients are best suited with the traditional method of selling real estate, however, for clients looking to accelerate the real estate process the Coleman & Patterson auctioneer team will travel throughout the state of Texas to conduct both live and online real estate auctions.
With years of experience helping local buyers and sellers just like yourself, we know how to locate the finest properties and negotiate the best deals. It's our job to know about the latest market conditions, government regulations, and upcoming developments — so that you don't have to.
Contact
Tom Patterson
***@colemanandpatterson.com
