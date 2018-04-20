News By Tag
AVTECH To Host E-Recycling Event At Their Warren, RI Headquarters
Rhode Island manufacturer of environment monitors will host an e-Recycling event with Office Recycling Solutions and the East Bay Chamber of Commerce to help local organizations safely dispose of unwanted equipment
AVTECH's e-Recycling event will be held between 10AM-1PM outside their office in historic Cutler Mill and will offer local organizations the opportunity to properly dispose of unneeded or unwanted electronic equipment. This includes computers, monitors, network equipment such as phone systems or switches, and much more.
Many organizations do not realize that electronic equipment often contains hazardous materials that cannot be disposed of with regular trash. Also, improper disposal of computers and devices that have stored potentially sensitive information can lead to potential legal repercussions if the data they contained is not wiped correctly.
"As an electronic equipment manufacturer, we are very much aware of the dangers of improperly disposing of equipment that can be both harmful to the environment as well as posing a data privacy concern," stated Richard Grundy, AVTECH's President and COO. "We want to help local organizations in our community ensure that their unwanted electronics and computer equipment are properly disposed of. Teaming with Office Recycling Solutions and the East Bay Chamber of Commerce for an e-Recycling event is the perfect way to help protect local businesses and the environment at the same time."
Now in its 30th year in business, AVTECH manufactures Room Alert, the world's most popular environment monitor. Room Alert is made in the USA and proactively monitors environment conditions such as temperature, humidity, flood, power, smoke, and more. Room Alert is currently used in 186 of 196 countries by organizations ranging from thousands of small businesses to Amazon, Boeing, Sprint, Microsoft, over 80% of the Fortune 1000, the United Nations, Pentagon, all branches of the US government, all 50 states, and many local governments.
About AVTECH
AVTECH Software (AVTECH), a private corporation founded in 1988, is a computer hardware and software developer and manufacturer based in Warren, RI.
