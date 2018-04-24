News By Tag
Image Access Corp. Announces Strategic Partnership with e-ImageData
Customers rely on Image Access Corp. to assist them in complex digital conversion projects as they move many of their legacy ECM applications and repositories to new CCM (cloud content providers) like Box, Share Point, DropBox and Salesforce. In addition to digital based content many customers are also looking to convert their analog content (source paper documents and microfilm/ microfiche to these new repositories)
We believe the ScanPro i9300 is unique in that the unit performs exceptionally well as a day to day microform scanner. The ScanPro i9300 is also very productive when our customers are looking to convert entire microform libraries. "We are very excited to work with e-ImageData. Their products will provide a huge value add to customers that have been looking for a next generation microfilm solution," said Paul Leake, Image Access Corp.
Known for their patented and innovative technology, e-ImageData's ScanPro i9300 proves highly valuable to any organization with its ability to search, scan and print image-marked, or blipped, film.
"By partnering with Image Access Corp., we are helping to offer a solution by providing the best micrographic equipment on the market today," said James Westoby, President, e-ImageData. "Combining our product with Image Access' clientele base means we can extend the reach of our most advanced technology throughout the U.S."
About Image Access Corp.
Image Access Corporation has been providing complete Content Capture, Workflow and Storage Solutions for over 30 years. Our main goal is to simplify complex processes and rapidly implement the right mix of capture hardware, software and professional services to help our customers with their content management needs. Further information about Image Access Corp. can be found at http://www.imageaccesscorp.com.
About e-ImageData
Based in Hartford, Wi and founded in 1989, e-ImageData Corporation is an international manufacturer of microfilm scanning systems. Our products are built in the United States under the ScanPro® brand. Further information about e-ImageData Corporation can be found at http://www.e-
Kaycee Jaeger
***@e-imagedata.com
