 
News By Tag
* AI as a Service
* Apache NiFi
* TensorFlow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Nashville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
25242322212019

Lucd announces it's AI-as-a-Service Platform

Enterprise AI-as-a-Service Platform adds NiFi and TensorFlow to its end to end capabilities
 
 
Lucd Platform
Lucd Platform
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
AI as a Service
Apache NiFi
TensorFlow

Industry:
Software

Location:
Nashville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
Products

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - April 24, 2018 - PRLog -- Lucd, Inc., who turns your data into AI outcomes announces the release of Lucd, AI-as-a-Service Platform. Lucd, AI-as-a-Service, platform which adds NiFi support to the Lucd Data Ingest Engine and adds TensorFlow to the Lucd AI Library.  Lucd's strong experience and differentiating innovation is needed for businesses to drive value in the nascent artificial intelligence and machine learning space.  Lucd is an Enterprise AI Analytics/End to End Big Data Management platform that can be used to identify trends, support decisions and stimulate innovation.  The product is available as a cloud service.

The Lucd Enterprise AI Platform turns data into outcomes by providing the capability for businesses to capture secure and harness data.  The Lucd end to end capabilities include a Data Ingest Engine for ETL of any data type; a Unified Data Space for secure and compliant data fusion that sits on top of a big data file system; an AI library that pulls training and test data directly from the Unified Data Space; as well as the ability to auto-tune; scale; and serve models in an applications marketplace.

All AI starts with data, and the Lucd Data Ingest Engine empowers businesses to capture all data modalities.  Apache NiFi is a powerful addition to the Lucd data ingest engine adding a web based user interface to process and route data.  TensorFlow is an open source machine learning framework originally developed by the Google Brain team and is a leading library that data scientists use to build and serve AI models.  Enterprises can now leverage a wide variety of capabilities available inside and outside their organization.

"AI has always been about data.  Now though, AI requires leveraging model development inside and outside of organizations.  An enterprise building business value from AI has to be able to ingest all data and leverage all the available model innovation in the AI industry.  So, at Lucd, our vision is to enable businesses to 'bring your data, bring your models.'  Adding NiFi and TensorFlow to Lucd further realizes that critical enterprise capability", said David Bauer, Ph.D., CTO, Lucd, Inc.

"All businesses will be able to serve customers better when they are better at responsibly and compliantly capturing, securing, and harnessing data.  Lucd turns data into positive AI outcomes and with our support for NiFi and TensorFlow, we continue to lower the barriers for businesses seeking better customer interactions, products and services, and ways of doing business", added Mark Stadtmueller, VP, Product Strategy at Lucd.

About Lucd, Inc.

Lucd develops pioneering capabilities in AI, Big Data, Data Fusion and Machine Learning. Lucd leverages these capabilities to deliver to the needs of AI innovators that are transforming business and public-sector organizations.  For more information visit https://www.lucd.ai/ (http://www.dis.ai).

Media Contact
JoAnn M Stadtmueller
SR Director, Marketing
***@lucd.ai
615-651-7327
End
Source:
Email:***@lucd.ai Email Verified
Tags:AI as a Service, Apache NiFi, TensorFlow
Industry:Software
Location:Nashville - Tennessee - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lucd PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 24, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share