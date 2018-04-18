Versitile Entertainment Launch Versitile Music Group

Jerome (P-Alimony) Gails Appointed To Oversee New Record Label

-- Versitile Entertainment, full service Entertainment Company for Independent Artists has just expanded their company by launching a record label Versitile Music Group (VMG). Jerome (P-Alimony) Gails has been appointed by Versitile Entertainment to oversee the label and showcase the best in Entertainment in all Genres. Jerome who is a well respected musician originally from Harlem has worked with Ron Biggs since 2003 as an artist, producer and on air radio personality as well as VP of VE is poised to take VMG to another level with his expertise in the Entertainment Industry.Currently as an on air radio personality every Friday evening at Burlington, Vermont WBTV-LP 99.3 FM with his weekly show North Star Associates, the #1 Urban Show in Vermont, he has a very keen way of bringing the best out of artists from interviews, showcases, and teaching the correct way of succeeding in the Industry.VMG will be distributed through The Orchard / Sony Music via Versitile Entertainment.JGails@Versitilent.com