News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Versitile Entertainment Launch Versitile Music Group
Jerome (P-Alimony) Gails Appointed To Oversee New Record Label
Currently as an on air radio personality every Friday evening at Burlington, Vermont WBTV-LP 99.3 FM with his weekly show North Star Associates, the #1 Urban Show in Vermont, he has a very keen way of bringing the best out of artists from interviews, showcases, and teaching the correct way of succeeding in the Industry.
VMG will be distributed through The Orchard / Sony Music via Versitile Entertainment.
JGails@Versitilent.com
http://Versitilent.com
Media Contact
Ron Biggs - Versitile Entertainment
info@versitilent.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse