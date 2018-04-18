 
Industry News





Kunsh Technologies Opens Discussion Regarding Developers' Options Related to JavaScript Framework

This post reflects the need of the developers towards an open discussion regarding possible options related to JavaScript Technologies. Kunsh Technologies pays strong attention to bring forward such strong concepts.
 
 
AHMEDABAD, India - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- An essential open discussion forum brought about by Kunsh Technologies regarding possible options for the developers related to JavaScript Technologies and it received significant response with having a good number of attendees.

According to reports, the experts have suggested newest options in JavaScript frameworks and how they are different with the older versions in an open discussion forum. The forum was hosted by Kunsh Technologies involving a majority of expert developers and budding talents sharing their views together.

Tech-based forum event

It was a tech-based event happened last week in Ahmedabad, Gujarat facilitated a vast majority of developers seeking answers for their devops related questions and queries. They received significant attention by the experienced group of professionals delegating through their expertise and knowledge.

Experts revealed that the development process has become more focused towards the front-end technologies today, especially due to increasing popularity of the web and mobile application world.

"The so called 'framework war' is in trend now. People would have never ever thought of any robust development framework for JavaScript that generally happens with the traditional languages C# and Java," shared by Darshan Shah, CEO of Kunsh Technologies.

"After all, JavaScript was only a bit scripting language for handling minor jobs. In fact, many developers were hoping that this language would get replaced by something else," he shared further.

However, this is not going to happen in reality, experts affirmed.

"Here is the time for the growth of other close cousins of Java," says a pro developer at Kunsh Technologies. "And Java needs a framework to grow upon", he share further.

All frameworks serve different purposes

According to Brian Holt, product manager and director of front-end development for Reddit, "Every framework comprises commendable features. Today, Angular, Backbone and Ember are strong contenders to become a framework for Javascript."

Many says, Angular is a clear winner

Angular – the Google-backed framework has become immensely popular within less time-frame only. According to Mark Bates, "Freelance Consultant and JS expert, AngularJS is the lightest, easiest and simplest framework in the market. With only a few lines of code, one can have a really dynamic application up and running using it."

The discussion is still open expecting arrival of more views on the topic.

About Kunsh Technologies:

Among the top notch web and mobile app development companies, Kunsh Technologies has always represented its name as the best one. Leading developers and designers of the company time to time participate in such kind of open and closed forums and other similar platforms to refresh their knowledge and skills and learn something new.

They are the best source for creating android and iOS based web and mobile applications across different platforms and deliver them timely to their clients.

For more details, please visit https://www.kunshtech.com/

Mail us at:

info@kunshtech.com

Reach us at:

719A, Sakar IX,
Nr. Old RBI, Ashram Road
Navrangpura
Ahmedabad – 380009
GUJARAT. INDIA

Contact
Darshan Shah
pr@kunshtech.com
9879550620
Source:
Email:***@kunshtech.com Email Verified
