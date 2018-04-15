 
April 2018





Medicare 101 offered at Florida SouthWestern State College

Learn the ins and outs of Medicare at FREE presentation at FSW on Tuesday, April 24
 
 
SHINE-provides free, unbiased, personalized medicare counseling
SHINE-provides free, unbiased, personalized medicare counseling
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 20, 2018 - PRLog -- Future and current Medicare beneficiaries are invited to attend a free presentation about the ins and outs of Medicare at Florida SouthWestern State College.  "Medicare 101" will be offered on Tuesday, April 24 from noon until 1:30 p.m.  Florida SouthWestern State College's Lee Campus is located at 8099 College Parkway in Fort Myers. The presentation will be given in Building U, Room 102.  Advance registration is not necessary.

The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options.  SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL).

Medicare 101 is a well-rounded presentation covering the basics of Medicare for those soon to be eligible as well as those currently on Medicare.  Participants will learn the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, and discover more about the many plan options available. Attendees will also receive information about the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution this spring.  Medicare 101 will be presented by Camilita Aldridge, AAASWFL's SHINE liaison.

For more information about the Medicare 101 presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER). For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and public events in our area, visit http://www.FloridaSHINE.org.

The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties.  AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida.  The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities.  More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
Click to Share