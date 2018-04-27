 
DesignCentrix Wins DSE 2018 Award

DesignCentrix's patent-pending interactive touch screen solution PanoScape™ awarded 2018 Digital Signage Expo - Best New Interactive Digital Signage Product.
 
 
DesignCentrix's patent-pending PanoScape™ at Elo's 2018 DSE booth.
ELMHURST, Ill. - April 27, 2018 - PRLog -- DesignCentrix announced today that PanoScape™ -  featured at the Elo Touch Solutions booth - has been named Best New Interactive Digital Signage Product at the 2018 Digital Signage Expo by rAVe! -  As part of an expansion of the Goldring/Woldenberg Business Complex at Tulane University's A.B. Freeman School of Business, DesignCentrix was tasked with designing, installing and creating content for a state-of- the-art curved video wall.  DesignCentrix created the patent-pending PanoScape™ a multi-functional interactive video wall powered by a proprietary set of cloud based programs and a Drupal based Content Management System (CMS).

The unique feature of PanoScape™ is its ability to play a 10Kx2K video across nine Elo 7001LT touch screens, and upon a user touching any of the monitors, all displays instantly switch into interactive mode where up to nine people can interact with unique content at each screen at the same time.

Over 270 pieces of unique content were created for Tulane ranging from current news and events to profiles of students, alumni, staff, leadership and donors.  The wall supports a wide range of content and engages different stakeholders allowing them to explore the complex and dynamic world of the Freeman School.

ABOUT DESIGNCENTRIX

DesignCentrix is a premier full service design and build company based in the Chicago suburb of Elmhurst, IL, specializing in the business of trade show exhibits, events,  corporate interiors, retail, and technology.

DesignCentrix was founded in 2002 on one main concept: By merging two distinctive core competencies of fabricating the physical structure combined with the ability to create & integrate next generation technologies and content, we could play a vital role in helping our clients tell their story in the most imaginative and memorable way possible!

Our family owned company has developed a recipe for success built around an innovative "client driven" business philosophy and talented individuals with years of combined experience in the industry.

Contact
Jeremiah Fitzgerald
designcentrix@designcentrix.com
630.279.8888
