Webline Services Dedicated Servers Are Available On Both Platforms
Webline Services is now offering dedicated servers services available on both platforms.
Webline services offers dedicated server packages where you take full control; all of them include free migration, fully managed servers, 24/365 live support and more. All of our dedicated servers come with our 100% network uptime SLA, and are sited in our secure, climate-controlled data centers. Also with, Unmetered Redundant Bandwidth and 99.99% uptime; we guarantee your dedicated server will be setup within 24 hours of payment processing.
The Unix Dedicated Server has basic server, business server, pro server and VIP server plans; they all include managed services, on-demand security assessment, updates for supported software as requested, no fees for basic OS reinstall and a lot more. The Windows dedicated server has basic windows server, business windows server, pro windows server and VIP windows server plans; they all feature expedited setup, optional Plesk control panel, on-demand DNS management, Ping/service monitoring, repair of major issues with pre-installed software and more.
All of our dedicated servers are sited in our secure, climate-controlled data centers. Perfect for web hosting, file downloads, game servers, VoIP or other latency sensitive applications, and many other tasks, our network offers reliability and throughput at a reasonable price. Our Dedicated servers support almost any versions of Linux or FreeBSD, 64 and 32 bit. Windows 2003, Windows 2008, Windows 2012 64bit and 32 bit can be installed on our dedicated servers, although some are available only by request. We recommend CentOS Latest versions 32 or 64 bit as well as Widows 2008 and Windows 2012. If you desire a control panel, we offer cPanel, Plesk and direct admin control panels. The best of all is that Webline Services is now offering dedicated servers services available on both platforms. Try our services today.
