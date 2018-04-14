CAP brings decades of Big 4 know – how and recruits talented new Executive

Here we grow again - CAP attracts top talent to its ranks. Top Transformation Director and GDPR SME joins fast growing Cambridge Advisory Practice.

Richard J Hannah of Cambridge Advisory Partners

-- There's a new game-changer to Cambridge businesses and it isn't bound by industry or technology. Catering to the most ambitious scale-ups to those established industry heavyweights, this team of innovative forward-thinkers is ready to shake things up.Cambridge Advisory Partners (CAP) is a practice of highly-experienced consulting partners who work with entrepreneurs to accelerate business growth and routinely win in the market. They've been quietly perfecting their craft with the world's largest Consultancies and launched over a year ago, as 6 partners and a cadre of associates and specialists. In March , they attracted former Capgemini, Fujitsu and KPMG heavyweight Richard J Hannah to the fold,Former Lawyer, turned Digital and IT Transformation Director, Richard J Hannah is regarded as one of the industry's most seasoned Transformation experts. He has an unusual range of skills – Digital and Data, Transformation, Outsourcing Negotiations and Data Privacy. He has led multi million pound assignments at BP, HMRC and TUI Group – returning from a two year stint in Spain in 2017. He is an award winning Programme Director, Radio Broadcaster and published Author.CAP Managing Partner Stephen Warburton said,"Having led Big 4 consultancy businesses for as long as I have, I could see a better way of working and with Cambridge Advisory Partners I have an excellent team who all share the view of looking for answers where different industries collide, and in the spaces in between."Cambridge is a hub of knowledge and innovation, but amongst its expertise opportunities are missed to turn them into business strategies due to a lack of overview. CAP is addressing this problem with its industry and technological neutrality, and distributed network of international experience in various capacities.In their new approach to consulting, CAP wants to get to the very essence of business consultancy in the ever-connected digital society we live in. The art of going slow to go fast, a part of the Business Growth Paradox they subscribe to, is a difficult one to master but as a team of experts CAP knows its strengths and plays to them unashamedly.Richard Hannah will focus on Transformation, whether that is Data Driven, IT enabled or Digital and is based out of CAP's Cambridge Office.ABOUT CAMBRIDGE ADVISORY PARTNERSCAP is practice of highly-experienced consulting partners comfortable with success and accustomed to ensuring clients accelerate business growth and secure market leadership.CAP is all about creating industry leaders, ensuring our clients achieve significant differentiation and secure unrivalled market leadership, and then driving home that advantage.CAP knows that when the most relevant insights are assembled, shared and challenged from multiple perspectives, the best opportunities and outcomes will emerge. CAP knows this is best achieved when you harness both behavioural drivers and technology differentiators to truly motivate, and when you are unbiased towards industry norms and perceived wisdom. www.CambridgeAP.com Are you wondering if we can do this for your business? If yes, please contact us and we'll be happy to help.