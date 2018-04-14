News By Tag
Undefeated Pro Boxer Bange Joins Goodwin Boxing
Bange was discovered by the legendary "Prince" Nasseem Hamed who still retains close connections with the Bange family and continues to support Tony all the way to the top.
After a short break from boxing due to personal circumstances, Bange is back, commited, ready & raring to go with Goodwin Boxing under the management of Steve Goodwin.
Having looked at various managerial options Bange decided on Steve Goodwin due to his reputable and professional values. Goodwin is an established and professional manager who has built a reputation as one of the premier boxing Managers in the country and has provided guidance to over 80 boxers and more under his watch taking them to the next level of their career.
Steve Goodwin, Founder and Manager at Goodwin Boxing said;
"I am delighted that someone with the potential of Tony has chosen us to guide his career. He had many options but chose us and I believe he has made the right decision and is another future champion in our expanding stable. Tony will return to the ring on 8th September at York Hall and the venue will be rocking for him."
Bange who has signed with Goodwin said;
"I am really excited about joining the Goodwin team and after meeting them feel they are the group to take me where I need to be".
Bange's last performance saw him floor opponent Paul Cummings en route to a points victory over 6 rounds at Crystal Palace and will make his comeback this September.
Image: Steve Goodwin with Tony Bange Signing Contracts
ENDS
Notes to Editors
Tony Bange made his first debut as a professional boxer on the 1st April 2016 and was supported by former professional boxer Prince Naseem Hamed and was trained by specialist Nettles Nasser who has also trained several world champions.
Tony Bange has currently had four undefeated fights as a professional boxer.
As a white collar boxer, Bange had 20 fights, all undefeated wins and no losses. He was televised on Euro Sport with the Queensbury boxing league, building a reputation for his concussive punching technique with two titles; UK BU (Boxing Union) English and a British title.
About Goodwin Boxing
Goodwin Boxing was founded by Steve Goodwin in 2010
http://www.goodwinboxing.co.uk/
Steve Goodwin has a reputation as the one of premier boxing Managers in the country. Firmly established in the Financial Advisory sector, his passion for the sport aligned to his sound business and strategic sense has seen Steve position himself at the forefront of British boxing. His guidance of over 80 boxers at myriad levels has seen the rapid expansion of his stable of fighters. Each boxer is an individual, holding their own aspirations in the sport. Area level, national titles or to make their mark on the world stage; Steve Goodwin has handled them all. His honest approach with each fighter marks him out as something special. It is an uniquely personable approach, an understanding that not all boxers aim for a world title and not all are content once they are crowned an Area champion. Nearly all shows that Steve is involved in involve major titles, eliminators or high profile fights, each a result of fastidious planning and engagement with those boxers involved.
