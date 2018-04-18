 
Industry News





April 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Stepping up your QA game - brick by brick

TestCraft introduces Selenium Bricks - an open architecture that makes Selenium modules easily accessible to all testers, without coding
 
 
TEL AVIV, Israel - April 23, 2018 - PRLog -- TestCraft, the truly codeless test automation SaaS platform, is introducing Selenium Bricks and taking another step towards making Selenium accessible to all software testers, including those with no coding skills. With Selenium Bricks, manual testers are now able to easily adapt and use new features that were introduced by the growing, vibrant Selenium community.

Selenium, an open-source framework mainly used for testing, is known for having a large and active community of developers around it and has become the de-facto standard for testing web applications. Within the community, developers publish code libraries and modules that support different functionalities for other engineers to leverage in their own frameworks. Selenium Bricks makes such libraries easily accessible for manual testers, directly on the TestCraft WYSIWYG user interface. It allows TestCraft's customers to import existing code libraries into their account and enrich the set of feature and capabilities that the TestCraft platform offers.

Additionally, automation engineers can now easily add functionality to the TestCraft platform by creating code libraries of their own according to their specific needs, import them into the TestCraft platform and allow their manual testing colleagues to use them immediately.

Selenium Bricks that were already imported and used by TestCraft customers include for example PDF validations, DOM testing, Metadata testing etc.

"Selenium Bricks strengthens TestCraft's position as a leading codeless, maintenance-free test automation platform. It allows manual testers to step up their QA game, brick by brick," says Yarin Podoler, CPO & co-founder at TestCraft

About TestCraft
TestCraft is a test automation platform for regression and continuous testing, as well as monitoring of web applications. With TestCraft testers can visually create automated, Selenium-based tests using a drag-and-drop interface, and run them on multiple browsers and work environments, simultaneously. No coding skills required.
TestCraft allows for faster test creation execution and maintenance, as it creates a dynamic test model that can be easily updated and reused. TestCraft's unique AI technology eliminates maintenance time and costs, automatically fixing 77% of the tests that would have broken down using plain Selenium.

For more info:
Merav Zaks, VP Marketing, TestCraft
merav@testcraft.io
Or visit: https://www.testcraft.io/
