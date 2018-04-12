News By Tag
Lennar's Cypress at Serrano Now Open for Information
"Cypress is a new premier community that offers an upscale collection of select homes set in the beautiful Sierra foothills," said Michelle Velky, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Sacramento. "We are excited to launch this highly-anticipated community in the popular Serrano masterplan in El Dorado Hills. Due to high demand and a minimal supply of golf course view homesites, we encourage homeshoppers to get prequalified for the first opportunity to purchase."
Cypress at Serrano presents a collection of three floorplans to choose from, each of which is available in a variety of elevation styles. Available in both single and two-story designs, these spacious homes range in size from approximately 2,837 to 3,809 square feet and offer three bedrooms and three and one-half bathrooms.
Each of these new residences will also showcase Lennar's revolutionary Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ home design, which incorporates wireless access points that are mapped out and built into the home to offer whole home internet connectivity. The coverage pairs with integrated home automation features and solar that come included at no additional cost.
Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program outfits these new homes with features and upgrades that come as standard. These include Granite or quartz kitchen countertops, designer-selected cabinetry, smart home technology, solar, GE® stainless steel appliances and more.
Interested homeshoppers should get prequalified and visit the Welcome Home Center to learn more. Email lennarsacramento@
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title insurance and closing services for both buyers of Lennar's homes and others. Lennar's Rialto segment is a vertically integrated asset management platform focused on investing throughout the commercial real estate capital structure. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Previous press releases and further information about Lennar may be obtained at the "Investor Relations" section of Lennar's website, www.lennar.com.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
9492830202
