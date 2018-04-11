News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lapels Dry Cleaning comes to greater Memphis area
"We're extremely excited about opening our plant as it will represent the first Lapels Dry Cleaning location in the greater Memphis area," said Tommy Dawson, president of Dawson Investment Group, who will run the stores with wife Beverly. "In addition to the plant, we plan on opening a satellite store in Arlington, Tennessee in May. We're also scouting out locations for another satellite store in Germantown, Collierville or Memphis."
Dawson had previously been a sales and sales management executive over the past 20-plus years. It was through his product development work at his last position where the notion of owning his own business evolved.
"In product development, you're looking for a product or service offering that sets you apart and distinguishes you from the competition. It's a rare opportunity that offers both a product and customer service experience that distinguishes a business from its competitors. Lapels has that. After meeting Lapels leadership and visiting other Lapels locations, it was a fairly easy decision to make," said Tommy Dawson.
Adds Dawson, "What's got me very excited is how this will truly be a family business. Beverly will be handling the day-to-day operations and our three children will all be part of the business in some capacity." Tommy and Beverly Dawson reside in Eads with their son Noah, while Chris and Gabby reside in the neighboring towns.
Lapels has pioneered its eco-friendly dry-cleaning experience over the past 18 years. Lapels has a partnership agreement with GreenEarth®, the dry cleaning industry's only non-toxic cleaning alternative for its newer locations. Using these kinds of solutions and the latest technology in equipment, Lapels is one of the few dry cleaners able to boast that there is no hazardous waste in their process. Their environmentally-
Lapels Dry Cleaning also sets itself apart with its customer service. Lapels customers are greeted to a warm and inviting reception area, with friendly customer service representatives, and alteration services.
Lapels offers it's customers Automatic Rewards earning them credit towards free dry cleaning for every dollar they spend, Loyalty Programs, a VIP Program which eliminates the need to wait in line, the use of a 24 Hour Drop Off Service and FREE Home Delivery to all its customers. Same day service is also available with pick-up after 5 pm. Lapels also offers a "car hop" service where customers can drop off and pick up their clothing without ever leaving their cars.
"Lapels Dry Cleaning has more than 80 locations nationwide and we're delighted to be entering the Memphis, Tennessee market," said Kevin Dubois, CEO of Lapels Dry Cleaning. "We care about the communities where we have our stores. That starts with going the extra mile to be sensitive to the environment. Yet it also has to do with being active participants in the local community and business community. We look forward to Tommy and Beverly accomplishing great things in Memphis."
For complete information on Lapels Dry Cleaning franchise opportunity, call (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, http://www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning – Environmentally Friendly Cleaners
Each Lapels Dry Cleaning store offers a full slate of services, including: same-day dry cleaning; shirt service; tailoring; shoe repair; wedding gown preservation;
Lapels Dry Cleaning has received several accolades in the franchise world. That includes being ranked as the number one franchise in the Dry Cleaning and Delivery Services category for Entrepreneur's Annual "Franchise 500" for 2016. Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" is the best and most comprehensive rating of franchises in the world and is based on objective, quantifiable measures of a franchise operation. Lapels Dry Cleaning has also been named to Franchise Times Top 200+.
Lapels has also achieved acclaim in the dry-cleaning industry. Lapels Dry Cleaning CEO Kevin Dubois is the co-author of Entrepreneurial Insanity in the Dry Cleaning Business, sold on Amazon.com.
Lapels Dry Cleaning corporate offices are located at 962 Washington Street, Hanover, MA 02339.
To learn more about franchise opportunities with Lapels Dry Cleaning, call toll free (866) 695-2735 or email sales@lapelsdrycleaning.com. Additional information and up-to-date company news can also be found on the company's Web site, http://www.lapelsdrycleaning.com.
Contact
Steve Dubin
***@prworkzone.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse