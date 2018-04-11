News By Tag
DexLab Analytics is organizing a Training Program on CRM Using SAS for Wells Fargo Professionals
DexLab Analytics has started a 3-month long training session on Credit Risk Modelling using SAS for Wells Fargo & Company. 96 hours is the course duration and will be conducted online.
Headquartered in San Francisco, California, Wells Fargo & Company is an US MNC involved in financial services. With several branches throughout their country, as well as in India, Wells Fargo is at present the second-largest bank in deposits, home mortgage servicing and debit cards in the US.
"This training session is another milestone for us. At DexLab Analytics, being associated with such a global brand name, Wells Fargo is a matter of great honor and pride, which I share with all my team members. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we today possess the ability and opportunity to conduct exhaustive training program on Credit Risk Management using SAS for the consultants working at Wells Fargo & Company," CEO of Dexlab Analytics said.
"The training session starts from today, and will last for three-months. The total session will span over 96 hours. Reinforcing our competitive advantage in the process of development and condoning data analytics skills amongst the data-friendly communities across the globe, we are conducting the entire 3-month session online," he further added.
Credit Risk Management is the umbrella term, in which Credit Risk Modelling is a kind of framework that measures risks associated with conventional crediting products, including financial letters of credit, loans, credit score and many more. With such increasing amount of bad loans circulating across the economy, CRM is an indispensible financial tool to restore peace in the financial world.
For more details, click here https://www.dexlabanalytics.com/
About The Company:
Headquartered in Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, DexLab Analytics is one of India's leading data analytics training institutes in India. Their skilled consultants have trained countless individuals and corporate teams on advanced analytics topics, like retail analytics, big data, CRM, Apache Spark and customer modeling that are relatively new fields of study as of today.
Contact Details:
Gurgaon (Head Office)
K-3/5, DLF Phase 2, Behind Central Arcade, Gurgaon 122 002, Delhi NCR (Landmark: Sahara Mall, M. G. Road)
Email: hello@dexlabanalytics.com
Phone No. : +91 852 787 2444
Phone No. : +91 124 450 2444
Media Contact
Vivek Debuka
***@dexlabanalytics.com
