April 2018





April 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Grand Opening Event - American Tire Depot Santee

American Tire Depot Announces Grand Opening Celebration in Santee
 
 
SANTEE, Calif. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- American Tire Depot treads into the Spring season in high spirits. The number one independent tire dealer in California proudly announces the Grand Opening of its new location in Santee, located on 9551 Mission Gorge Rd. Santee, CA 92071. The company will be celebrating this new location with a weekend filled with excitement of exclusive tire and automotive service offers, free food, giveaways, and plenty of entertainment. The festivities will take place in May from Friday, May 18 through Sunday, May 20, 2018.

American Tire Depot will be welcoming residents of Santee and neighboring communities. Employees from all levels will be on hand, providing hot dogs, hamburgers, and beverages - cuddled with background music during the entire weekend. Attendees will also receive free giveaways throughout the grand opening weekend.

To kick off the grand opening festivities, the first 10 customers each day who purchase two tires will receive two free tires (on all tires in stock). All other customers who purchase three tires during the grand opening event will receive the fourth tire for free (on all tires in stock). All customers will receive a 50% discount on all oil changes throughout the entire grand opening weekend. Finally,  residents of Santee can enter to win a set of 4 FREE tires!

American Tire Depot Is excited to be part of the community and is pleasured to offer substantial savings to all residents of Santee. You won't be able to find better deals anywhere else during the grand opening event, so be there to save big! Doors will open at 7AM on May 18, 2018.

American Tire Depot has over 100 locations throughout California. For over 25 years, the company continues to offer the finest tire brands at the lowest prices. They also provide quality inspection and automotive maintenance services. For more information, please visit http://www.americantiredepot.com/promotions/American-Tire...

Contact
Korin Rodriguez
***@atvtireinc.com
5629778565
End
Source:
Email:***@atvtireinc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
