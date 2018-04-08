News By Tag
"The Memphis Rainbow Parlour" to Open April 20 at Walter Art Gallery
Freedman and Hoffner were influenced by the Italian "Memphis Design Group" whose design and architecture were characterized by colorful decoration and asymmetrical shapes. The word "rainbow" reflects their passion for color. "Parlor" refers to their curiosity for historical gatherings where people purposely shared their time indulging in feeding the senses. The artists were specifically inspired by the parlors and salons of Versailles and the visions of The Sun King.
Mark Freedman creates art inspired by his life experiences. These "fabricated artifacts" are glimpses into a semi-fictional past and explore physical and emotional transformation. Acknowledging and celebrating the classic beauty of human endeavor and the ephemeral beauty of human life, the paintings provide a narrative for his work. The mixed media vignettes which accompany the paintings provide an anchor to the physicality of the past moment in the right now.
Lisa von Hoffner's works meditate on self and object in a way intended to confuse the corporeal and divine. Von Hoffner employs visual hyperbole to help the viewer disengage from self and enjoy a moment of the infinite. These pieces offer escape into a "glitter-infested, holographic realm of extravagance"
Freedman received his MFA from Hunter College in 1999. Between 2000 and 2006, he established the art group The TRA25 Capsule in Phoenix, AZ. The group had numerous gallery events, public art projects, lectures and private commissions. Their efforts culminated in "Fresh Paint" an exhibition celebrating the new voices of the West at the Phoenix Art Museum. Freedman then moved to New York City where he showed at the Woodstock Biennial, the Katonah Museum of Art, New York Studio Gallery, and executed several private commissions, consulted on interiors and was an instructor at the Silvermine Art Center.
Von Hoffner received her BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design in 2009, and her MFA from Arizona State University in 2016. She is currently an instructor in life drawing. She has had solo shows at The Harry Wood Gallery in Tempe, AZ, the Hobb's and L'Atelier in Swarthmore PA, group shows at The Torrence Art Museum in Torrance, CA, the Mindzai Creative in Atlanta, GA, and several galleries in Phoenix including Step Gallery, Modified Arts, and Unexpected Gallery. She has been recognized in The New Times on numerous occasions as a rising "need to know" creative and "must see" show.
The opening reception for "The Memphis Rainbow Parlour" will take place on Friday April 20, 6pm – 9pm with an opportunity to meet Mark Freedman and Lisa von Hoffner. Refreshments will be served – including a fantastic selection of nostalgic goodies such as Twinkies, Ding Dongs, Tasty Cakes, and Moon Pies. The Walter Art Gallery is located at 6425 E. Thomas Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Walter Art Gallery is a part of The Walter Project, an innovative community of artists, entertainers, makers, and visionaries who come together to form various creative ventures such as The Walter Art Gallery, Walter Productions, Walter Yoga, and The Station (the Walter brewery). Known for their art cars such as Walter the Bus, Big Red, and Kalliope, the purpose of this community is to share joy and spark creativity through unique experiences. For more information about The Walter Art Gallery visit http://www.walter-
