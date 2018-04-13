 
DAES Representation to Support EthosEnergy Repair Services for Aerospace Engine Components

EthosEnergy delivering engine components life cycle improvements and DAES Representation providing sales support across the globe
 
 
DAES Representation to Support EthosEnergy Repair
DAES Representation to Support EthosEnergy Repair
 
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. - April 13, 2018 - PRLog -- EthosEnergy, a leader in the engine components repair services and DAES Representation, a worldwide aerospace leader solutions provider, just announced that they have signed a representation agreement. The contract was signed during the celebration of MRO Americas 2018.

Tom Watson, President of EthosEnergy Accessories and Components commented, "at EthosEnergy we recognize the potential benefits of this partnership with a worldwide representative. The needs of the market, and our desire to grow our Aerospace Engine Component business makes this decision a win-win-win. This is great news for our organization, and we will facilitate our aggressive growth plans in the aerospace sector."

With this agreement, both companies will work cooperatively to meet the global requirements for the testing, repair and overhaul services for aerospace engine parts, including fuel nozzles, supports, injectors, wire harnesses, EGT thermocouples, speed sensors, housings, vanes, seals, plenums, valves , actuators and pneumatic and electric starter motors.

"This agreement renews our association with EthosEnergy Accessories and Components. The integrated solutions provided by EthosEnergy will enhance the value that we offer to the aerospace market. Our focus of supporting only those facilities that follow high standards of service is our priority, and EthosEnergy is an impeccable provider. Its facilities are equipped with the capabilities to offer high quality and cost-effective support," said Juerg Bartlome, DAES Group CEO.

EthosEnergy Accessories and Components has three strategically located facilities at Aberdeen, UK; Windsor, CT; and Duncan, SC.

The DAES Group of Companies is a premier global service that supports aerospace manufactures and commercial, military, and MRO operations; providing turnkey solutions, centric support, and proactive service. Since its foundation, in 1994, the group goal is to be the one-stop support for the aerospace industry worldwide. The group is formed by five companies DAES Consulting, DAES Distribution, DAES Logistics, DAES Representations, and DAES Services. For more information, please visit www.daesgroup.com.

DAES Representation, part of DAES Group, DAES Representation provides global representation and sales for high-quality principals. Principal markets are Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO), Piece Part Repair and Capital Equipment. For more information, please visit www.daesrepresentation.com

Contact
Ana Dos Santos
***@daesdistribution.com
End
Source:DAES Group
Email:***@daesdistribution.com Email Verified
Tags:Mro, Engine Components, Aerospace
Industry:Aerospace
Location:Coconut Creek - Florida - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Click to Share