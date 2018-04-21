News By Tag
Expertscape Ranks World's Top Doctors in Acute Kidney Injury
Leading Experts in AKI Identified and Ranked Using Objective, Data-Driven Healthcare Tool
Among the individual experts and institutions demonstrating particular expertise in Acute Kidney Injury, Expertscape.com would like to recognize the following for their pre-eminent contributions to its understanding and treatment:
Top Experts in the World – Acute Kidney Injury
1. Dr. John A. Kellum - University of Pittsburgh
2. Dr. Rinaldo Bellomo - Monash University
3. Dr. Claudio Ronco - St Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza, Italy
4. Dr. Sean Bagshaw - University of Alberta
5. Dr. Ravindra Mehta - UC San Diego Health
6. Dr. Chirag Parikh - Yale University, School of Medicine
7. Dr. Peter McCullough - Baylor University
8. Dr. Lakhmir Chawla - UC San Diego School of Medicine
9. Dr. Steven Coca - Yale University, School of Medicine
10. Dr. Stuart Goldstein - Cincinnati Children's Hospital
To view Expertscape's comprehensive results for Acute Kidney Injury, covering hundreds of institutions and thousands of specialists worldwide, please visit http://www.expertscape.com/
The Expertscape medical search and ranking solution uses objective algorithms to identify the most knowledgeable and experienced doctors, experts and medical institutions across over 26,000 specific topics, stratified by geography. With Expertscape, healthcare consumers can quickly and easily find the top doctors within their travel area and then learn more about their expertise and knowledge. Expertscape defines an expert as someone who has published peer-reviewed research in the science, therapies, and complications for a specific medical topic. To search on any medical topic, visit www.expertscape.com.
