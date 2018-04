Best Events Milan Design Week 2018

Great surprises to be expected from outdoor Design and Lifestyle at the FUORISALONE

Milan design week 2018

Contact

iDexking Revolution

***@idecksystems.com iDexking Revolution

End

-- It's definitely going to be an extraordinary 2018 for at the Salone del Mobile and Fuorisalone (https://fuorisalone.it/2018/) Milano Design Week 2018! A lot of expectations and revelations about events that will leave a mark in years! It's not all about fashion… it's about concrete innovations and improvements that will welcome any visitor to experience the protagonist role.This is the case of the new outdoor design District everybody is talking about ! A concept taking place at CITYLIFE area to propose a 2.0 experience in the mystic world of outdoor! The project wanted, concepted and designed by Architect Fabio Rotella (Studio Rotella) integrates in a gorgeous space: furniture, fitness, automotive, structures, decking. All the brands are connected by the sustainability of the products and materials used.The event will take place at Piazza Tre Torri in synergy with Citylife Shopping District and among the highest expectations we can preview you the presence of iDecking Revolution http://www.idecksystems.com . The italian company that patented revolutionary systems in decking installation as long as a brand new material called DURO obtained by RICE HUSKS (skin of the rice grain) ! Imagine you can just remove/replace any board from anywhere in the deck with just the turn of a key… or that from a by product (otherwise wasted/burnt to create extra CO2) iDecking got to produce a composite board with excellent performances!- says architect Fabio Rotella -IN-OUT Wellbeing in outdoor. A project for Milano Design Week by Promoest Studio Rotella & Sergio Rossi.