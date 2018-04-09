News By Tag
Whole Slide Imaging meets Laser Microdissection: MMI launches MMI CellScan
With the MMI CellCut, MMI has been providing a versatile, precise and well-established instrument for Laser Microdissection for twenty years. Now, MMI has expanded this technology platform with the MMI CellScan to combine Whole Slide Imaging with Laser Microdissection in a new and unique way.
The MMI CellScan uses the motorized microscope to easily and quickly scan entire slides with all flexibility provided by the microscope platform. Dr. Stefan Niehren, CTO at MMI, is excited about the versatility of MMI's newest solution:
"The MMI CellScan is a very powerful and flexible tool exceeding the capabilities of standard slide scanners on the market today. Our CellScan is compatible with all objectives, with all standard imaging modules, with most Slide Viewers and, of course, with all MMI products."
"Our customers in Pathology are highly interested to combine Whole Slide Imaging with Laser Microdissection"
"We are the very first manufacturer providing this fully integrated solution which we termed 'Next Generation Laser Microdissection' ", Prof. Dr. Stefan Seeger, CEO at MMI, points out proudly. "With this technology, we are bridging the gap between Digital Pathology and Precision Medicine!"
About MMI
MMI (Molecular Machines & Industries) - your partner providing unique competence in microscopic single cell isolation. We specialize in
• Capillary-
• Clear-
• Optical tweezers to quantify minimal biological forces (CellManipulator)
We understand that your lab equipment needs to meet the particular demands of your individual research projects in cell biology, forensics, pathology, oncology - in any project where you do not want to average out meaningful data, but focus on single cells.
Based in Eching, Germany (near Munich), MMI has more than 25 years experience with single cell isolation technology. With customers in over 65 countries, MMI has established a broad user base and has installed more than 500 devices all over the world.
