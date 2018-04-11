News By Tag
Multidimensional Coaching Business Host Annual Shift Conference
Chase Great Enterprises promise attendees applicable business strategies
The two-day business enrichment conference will provide applicable business strategies to enhance attendee's individual pursuits in the coaching industry. President of Chase Great Enterprises, Vision Coach and Wealth Creator, LaToya Early's passion is building entrepreneurs up to have the right set of tools to maximize their personal development.
"Elevation is required for leaders in business," said Early. "This conference is going to shift them in every way possible, so they learn how to grow and develop their own clients."
With eight-speaker sessions and a business-driven panel, the conference will help attendees shift their focus and enhance certain business skills: money, mindset, market, media, mastery, and more. Speakers and panelists include metro Detroit's finest speakers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, such as LaToya Cunningham (Posh PR & Events), Matthew Jones (Youth Pastor), James Hayes (Speaker), Dr. Nicole Farmer (Owner, LifeLine Business Consulting Services), Robin Kinnie (Owner, Motor City Woman), John Smith (Owner, Grindtime Fitness), and many more.
For more information and to register for the second annual Shift Conference, please visit the http://chasegreatshift.com. For social media, please follow @chasegreatenterepriseson Instagram and "Like" the Facebook page via "Chase Great Enterprises."
About Chase Great Enterprises:
Chase Great Enterprises is a multifaceted coaching and training resource for business, career, and lifestyle advancement with an established coaches community to provide business development to create purpose-driven coaches.
Apr 11, 2018