 
News By Tag
* Coaching
* Small Business
* Consultants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* East Pointe
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1211109876


Multidimensional Coaching Business Host Annual Shift Conference

Chase Great Enterprises promise attendees applicable business strategies
 
 
Official Conferene Flyer
Official Conferene Flyer
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Coaching
* Small Business
* Consultants

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* East Pointe - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Events

EAST POINTE, Mich. - April 11, 2018 - PRLog -- According to the Harvard Business Review, coaches are "an essential part of the leader's learning process, providing knowledge, opinions, and judgment in critical areas." The second annual Shift Conference, powered by Chase Great Enterprises, will ensure consultants, coaches, and speakers grow business strategies to become leaders to others on Friday and Saturday, May 18-19, 2018 at the Hyatt Place Ann Arbor (3223 S State St, Ann Arbor, MI 48108).

The two-day business enrichment conference will provide applicable business strategies to enhance attendee's individual pursuits in the coaching industry. President of Chase Great Enterprises, Vision Coach and Wealth Creator, LaToya Early's passion is building entrepreneurs up to have the right set of tools to maximize their personal development.

"Elevation is required for leaders in business," said Early. "This conference is going to shift them in every way possible, so they learn how to grow and develop their own clients."

With eight-speaker sessions and a business-driven panel, the conference will help attendees shift their focus and enhance certain business skills: money, mindset, market, media, mastery, and more. Speakers and panelists include metro Detroit's finest speakers, entrepreneurs, and business owners, such as LaToya Cunningham (Posh PR & Events), Matthew Jones (Youth Pastor), James Hayes (Speaker), Dr. Nicole Farmer (Owner, LifeLine Business Consulting Services), Robin Kinnie (Owner, Motor City Woman), John Smith (Owner, Grindtime Fitness), and many more.

For more information and to register for the second annual Shift Conference, please visit the http://chasegreatshift.com. For social media, please follow @chasegreatenterepriseson Instagram and "Like" the Facebook page via "Chase Great Enterprises." For media credentials and sponsorship inquiries, please send an email to jailyn@chasegreatenterprises.com.

About Chase Great Enterprises:
Chase Great Enterprises is a multifaceted coaching and training resource for business, career, and lifestyle advancement with an established coaches community to provide business development to create purpose-driven coaches.

Contact
Jailyn Glass, Executive Communications Coordinator
***@chasegreatenterprises.com
End
Source:Chase Great Enterprises
Email:***@chasegreatenterprises.com Email Verified
Tags:Coaching, Small Business, Consultants
Industry:Business
Location:East Pointe - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 11, 2018
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 11, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share