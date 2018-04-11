2019 Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Features NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY Head Coach Spencer Allen

Spencer Allen

-- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic January 10 to 12, 2019 will feature presentations by the nation's top coaches including Spencer Allen of Northwestern University as well as Louisville, Wake Forest, Florida Atlantic University, Cal State Fullerton, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today." We are featuring 15 renowned coaches who will be presenting over 60 powerful and insightful talks covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.Spencer Allen is in his third season as the head coach at Northwestern. He was named the 26th head baseball coach on June 14, 2015. In 2017, Allen coached Northwestern to its first appearance in the Big Ten Tournament since 2010 and a run to the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the first time since 1984. Allen turned the team around from a 6-18 start and posted a 21-12 record the rest of the way, including a 13-11 record in Big Ten play.Allen came to Northwestern after serving as an assistant coach at Illinois in 2015. He helped the Fighting Illini set the school record with 50 wins and win the first NCAA Regional in program history.Prior to his stint with Illinois, Allen served a two-year stretch as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator at Creighton. From 2010-12, Allen worked as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Washington State University, where he helped those squads average more than 30 wins per season. Allen was the recruiting coordinator for the Purdue Boilermakers during the 2008-09 campaigns. Additionally, he has worked as a scout in the Detroit Tigers organization, and as a volunteer coach at Iowa (2004). Allen's coaching career began at Edmonds Community College in 2002, where he was an assistant coach. Allen played three seasons at Iowa State from 1999-2001. He was a team captain during his final season and a 2001 All-Big XII Academic selection.Allen is married to the former Jessica Draemel, a former softball student-athlete at Stanford University, where she helped the Cardinals reach the 2001 Women's College World Series. The couple has one daughter, Jada, and a son, Cole.