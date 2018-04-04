News By Tag
Specim wins coveted Red Dot design award for Specim IQ hyperspectral camera
Usability first
It was clear from the beginning that the Specim IQ design focus had to be on usability. Complicated information gathering and processing were to be hidden behind an easy-to-use graphic interface so that the user would get immediate results without knowledge of advanced mathematics. The design was created together with Haltian Inc., a company with experience on similar projects.
Red Dot design award is a clear indication that we have made the right choice. This is the first time the coveted award has been given to a hyperspectral imaging device. "High tech devices can rarely take pride in their usability or design. We know hyperspectral imaging; now we wanted to wrap that knowledge into a more user-friendly package," says Harri Salo, leader of the Specim IQ project. "At the same time, we want to make hyperspectral imaging technology available to more people."
The First Design Prize for Haltian
Haltian holds good design as a foundation to any successful product. To date the company has been perhaps better known for its ability to realize demanding product designs made by others, however more and more products are nowadays designed by Haltian employees. Haltian wants to collaborate with customers from the very beginning to help make ideas fly. The lead designer in Specim IQ project was Mikael Heikkilä, with whom Haltian has collaborated for years.
"The Red Dot Design award is a great achievement for our design and engineering team. There is a lot of magic in the air when our designers and experienced engineers build on top of customer´s vision, clarifying and enhancing these groundbreaking ideas. The recognition by design experts shows we are moving to the right direction, says Ville Ylläsjärvi a Co-founder at Haltian. "Specim IQ is a prime example of latest technology and design coming together. While being a super exciting project to work on, this high-performance imaging device lets Specim attract completely new customer segments, paving the way to a new era in hyperspectral imaging."
Contact information:
Esko Herrala, Sales Manager, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. tel.+358 (0)40 550 1566 esko.herrala@
Ville Ylläsjärvi, Co-Founder, Haltian Oy p. 050 486 9981 ville.yllasjarvi@
Specim Spectral Imaging Ltd. – Light is our passion.
With more than 5 000 instruments and spectrographs delivered and in daily use, Specim, Spectral Imaging Ltd. is the world leading manufacturer of hyperspectral imaging instruments and systems. Specim's success is driven by our passion for light. Today that passion has resulted in a range of products from the most advanced remote sensing applications to industrial OEM segment and easy-to-use handheld devices. For more information, visit www.specim.fi
https://www.specim.fi
Haltian
Haltian is a Product Development Services company based in Oulu, Finland. Founded in 2012 Haltian now employs more than 80 design and engineering experts.
http://www.haltian.com
http://www.thingsee.com
