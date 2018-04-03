News By Tag
2018 Workers' Memorial Day Discussed in New Video
The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) states that Workers' Memorial Day is a day to honor those workers who have died on the job, to acknowledge the grievous suffering experienced by families and communities, and to recommit ourselves to the fight for safe and healthful workplaces for all workers.
"Tragically, thousands of American workers still die on the job each year," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "Transportation incidents remained the most common fatal event in 2016, accounting for 40% of deaths. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals increased 23% to become the second-most common fatal event that year. We hope this new video helps to remind us all that occupational health and safety programs are critically important for protecting the nation's workers and our communities."
This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.
About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network
Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.
