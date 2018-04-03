 
Industry News





April 2018
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543


2018 Workers' Memorial Day Discussed in New Video

The IAQ Video Network releases another educational production about important environmental, health & safety (EHS) issues.
 
 
PHOENIX - April 8, 2018 - PRLog -- Today, the IAQ Video Network and Cochrane & Associates announced the release of their latest educational video. Their newest production discusses Workers' Memorial Day which is observed each year on the 28th of April.

The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) states that Workers' Memorial Day is a day to honor those workers who have died on the job, to acknowledge the grievous suffering experienced by families and communities, and to recommit ourselves to the fight for safe and healthful workplaces for all workers.

"Tragically, thousands of American workers still die on the job each year," said Paul Cochrane, President of Cochrane and Associates and the IAQ Video Network. "Transportation incidents remained the most common fatal event in 2016, accounting for 40% of deaths. Violence and other injuries by persons or animals increased 23% to become the second-most common fatal event that year. We hope this new video helps to remind us all that occupational health and safety programs are critically important for protecting the nation's workers and our communities."

This educational video was sponsored by a number of organizations and leading industry professionals that work to protect and enhance the public's health and safety. Sponsors include EMSL Analytical, LA Testing, Clark Seif Clark, Zimmetry Environmental and Healthy Indoors Magazine to name a few.

The new video can be seen at: https://youtu.be/ksB6drQOY88



To examine more than 540 other EHS and indoor air quality videos that have been viewed over 2,697,000 times or to join more than 3,705 subscribers of the IAQ Video Network's YouTube channel, please visit: www.youtube.com/iaqmarketer

To learn more or to inquire about IAQ Video Network sponsorship opportunities, custom videos or rebranding existing videos for educational and marketing purposes, please visit www.cochraneassoc.com, email info@cochraneassoc.com or call (602) 510-3179.

About Cochrane & Associates, LLC & the IAQ Video Network

Cochrane & Associates is a business development, public relations and marketing firm that specializes in the environmental, industrial hygiene, HVAC, mold, remediation, and indoor air quality industries. The company has worked with many of the industries' leading institutions and companies as it continues to be an innovator. They are also the driving force behind the IAQ Video Network which produces educational, association and corporate videos.

