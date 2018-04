Learn the Ins and Outs of Medicare in Venice

FREE "Medicare 101" presentations scheduled at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library on April 14 and May 16

SHINE will discuss Medicare plans and new Medicare cards (stock photo)

-- Future and current Medicare beneficiaries are invited to attend free presentations about the ins and outs of Medicare in April and May at the Jacaranda Library in Venice, FL. "Medicare 101" will be offered on Saturday, April 14 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The presentation will be offered again on Wednesday, May 16 from 5:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. The Jacaranda Library is located at 4143 Woodmere Park Blvd. in Venice. Advance registration is not necessary.The presentation will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.Medicare 101 is a well-rounded presentation covering the basics of Medicare for those soon to be eligible as well as those currently on Medicare. Participants will learn the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, discover more about the many plan options available. Presenters will also discuss the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution this spring. SHINE counselors will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.For more information about the Medicare 101 presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER). For a listing of SHINE counseling sites and public events in our area, visit http://www.FloridaSHINE.org The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)