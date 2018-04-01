News By Tag
Learn the Ins and Outs of Medicare in Venice
FREE "Medicare 101" presentations scheduled at the Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Public Library on April 14 and May 16
The presentation will feature professionally trained counselors of the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program. The Florida Department of Elder Affairs' SHINE program provides free, unbiased information and assistance for Florida Medicare beneficiaries year-round as they carefully evaluate their health care options. SHINE is administered locally by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida.
Medicare 101 is a well-rounded presentation covering the basics of Medicare for those soon to be eligible as well as those currently on Medicare. Participants will learn the basics of Medicare Parts A, B, C and D, discover more about the many plan options available. Presenters will also discuss the new Medicare cards which will begin distribution this spring. SHINE counselors will also be available to answer questions after the presentation.
For more information about the Medicare 101 presentation, or to receive one-on-one Medicare counseling assistance from SHINE, individuals may contact The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
The Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state's designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to helping adults ages 60 and over and people with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in their own homes and communities. More information is available at http://www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER)
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida
***@aaaswfl.org
