Industry News





Ghostly Beard "Going Away" World Premier Music Video Release Wednesday April 11th, 2018

The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Going Away", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Ghostly Beard on Wednesday April 11th, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.
 
 
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - April 5, 2018 - PRLog -- The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell will be debuting "Going Away", the highly anticipated World Premier music video release by Indie Singer/Songwriter Ghostly Beard on Wednesday April 11th, 2018. Tune in from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com.

There is an enigmatic bigfoot-like character that just came out of the woods after 15 years of being lost. He goes by the handle Ghostly Beard, and he's a multi-instrumentalist and visionary artistic entity with a boundlessly creative sweep that encompasses soft rock, jazz, prog-rock, fusion, pop, classic rock and more....

Ghostly Beard's kaleidoscopic creativity has garnered him comparisons to such diverse artists as Steely Dan, Pink Floyd, James Taylor, Genesis, XTC, Cat Stevens, Weather Report, Michael Franks and Chicago. He crafts immersive dreamy sonic landscapes that emotionally blur the line between dark catharsis and subtle rays of hope.

"Going Away" is the second single from the upcoming album "Inward," Ghostly Beard's third studio album, which will be released worldwide on May 4th, 2018.

"Inward" is now available for pre-order on iTunes in the United States here:

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/inward/1339781849

All the net benefits of the sales from the "Inward" album will benefit MusiCounts, a charity whose mission is to ensure that all children and youth in Canada have access to music education. https://www.musicounts.ca/

Tune into The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell for the World Premier video release of "Going Away" by Ghostly Beard on Wednesday April 11th, 2018 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!

The official website for Ghostly Beard may be found at https://www.ghostlybeard.com

Follow Ghostly Beard on Twitter @ghostlybeard

