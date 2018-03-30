News By Tag
New Licensed Esthetician at Dermatology Practice
Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte now has an additional Licensed Esthetician
Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Amy's practice will include custom facials, skin care evaluations, microdermabrasion, face peels, and body chemical peels, microneedling, dermaplaning and body contouring. Amy will continue her education and learn advanced techniques along with advanced laser training.
Amy will evaluate the needs of patient's skin and make recommendations of appropriate options to great skin health. For more information on how to schedule an appointment with this Blakney and Ballantyne area dermatology practice, and to schedule an aesthetics appointment with Amy, go to https://www.DSCMD.com
Dr. Deborah Nixon
***@dscmd.com
