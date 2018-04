New Licensed Esthetician at Dermatology Practice

Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte now has an additional Licensed Esthetician

Amy Amlin- Wilfong- New Esthetician for Charlotte Dermatologist, DSC

Contact

Dr. Deborah Nixon

***@dscmd.com Dr. Deborah Nixon

End

-- Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte is happy to announce they have added an additional Licensed Esthetician to the dermatology practice, Amy Amlin -Wilfong. Many will recognize Amy, as she has worked for over a year at DSC as a Patient Care Specialists while earning her certification, and graduating at the top of her class from the Academy of Nails and Esthetics.Dermatology Specialists of Charlotte offers both medical and cosmetic dermatology. Amy's practice will include custom facials, skin care evaluations, microdermabrasion, face peels, and body chemical peels, microneedling, dermaplaning and body contouring. Amy will continue her education and learn advanced techniques along with advanced laser training.Amy will evaluate the needs of patient's skin and make recommendations of appropriate options to great skin health. For more information on how to schedule an appointment with this Blakney and Ballantyne area dermatology practice, and to schedule an aesthetics appointment with Amy, go to https://www.DSCMD.com