Voyagers Toastmasters Announces Special Speaking for Start Ups Program

San Diego Voyagers Toastmasters announces a free program targeted to people launching start-ups, entrepreneurs and other business professionals who want to improve their speaking, communication and leadership skills.
 
 
Improve Communication and Leadership Skills for Entrepreneurs and Start Ups
Improve Communication and Leadership Skills for Entrepreneurs and Start Ups
 
SAN DIEGO - April 4, 2018 - PRLog -- Voyagers Toastmasters Announces Special

Speaking for Start Ups Program

Improve Communication and Leadership Skills for Entrepreneurs and Start Ups

Date: May 10 - Time: 7:00 – 8:30 AM

Place: Friendship Hall at University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA

Midtown - Hillcrest based Voyagers Toastmasters announces a special educational program targeted to people launching start-ups, entrepreneurs and other business professionals who want to improve their speaking, communication and leadership skills.

Free and open to all, this special program will feature top speakers. Subjects covered may include: How to do an elevator pitch; How to motivate your entrepreneurial team; How to connect with your audience; How to organize a presentation and How to effectively run a business meeting.

In addition to being informative and educational, this program will be fun and exciting. And since this is a 7am meeting we always have free coffee and snacks for you.

This special program is a great introduction to Toastmasters, the international non-profit organization known as the best place for public speaking and leadership training.

To reserve your spot, or for more details about this special program, please contact: Hal Slater – Vice President of Membership – at (619) 248-3592 or online at hal@halslater.com

An active club of an international, non-profit organization, Voyagers Toastmasters is an excellent resource for those who want to be more involved in their community. Here people from all backgrounds learn how to develop, create and present powerful communication messages – using the power of words as well as the latest presentation technology.

Voyagers members learn to use onscreen slides, web meetings, and social media for more effective communications. Our motto is "Making communications technology easy!"

Many companies sponsor their staff to join and attend meetings in order to improve their communication, managerial, customer service and sales skills; so be sure to ask your HR people about Toastmasters.

More about our Voyagers Club at http://voyagerstoastmasters.org/

More about the Toastmasters International organization at http://www.toastmasters.org/

Mark Shapiro mshapiro@srs-techpr.com
***@srs-techpr.com
Source:Voyagers Toastmasters
Email:***@srs-techpr.com Email Verified
Click to Share