Melissa Hull Gallemore's The Ripple Effect Debuts on e360tv

-- e360tv, the mecca for creative content providers, announced today it is the new host for Melissa Hull Gallemore's well-established and popular show: The Ripple Effect.The Ripple Effect explores how everyday people, through the simple power of word and thought, are changing the lives of others and the world around them. The host, Melissa Hull Gallemore, is an inspirational speaker, author, entrepreneur, and award-winning artist who draws upon her own life experiences to coach, mentor, and inspire others.Aaron Heimes, CEO of e360tv announced, "We are excited to have Melissa join our network. She brings a substantial following and offers the kind of inspirational programming that viewers of all generations seek in a time of dramatic disruption."Melissa has been featured on CNBC, WBTVN, The Khaleej Times, Inspired 2 Speak Network, The Umbrella Syndicate, The Dave Crane Show, The Ace Michaels Show, Icon Advisor Magazine, and The Daily Sun. She has also shared the stage with many notable speakers such as James Dentley, Kara Scott Dentley, Bill Walsh, Kevin Harrington, Forbes Riley, and Steve and Pasha Carter.e360tv provides viewers with a "lean-back" technology that allows them to tailor their viewing experiences to their personal preferences, locations, demographics, and online profiles. e360tv is part of the Canna Media Network (CMN).More information about e360tv can be found at www.e360tv.com. More information about CMN can be found at www.cannamedianetwork.com