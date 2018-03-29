 
A Matter of Interpretation host Claudette Milner interviews primary candidates April 7 - May 19-18

A Matter of Interpretation listened to on 1350 WLOU /104.7 FM at 5:00 PM on Saturdays will begin its primary election series on April 7, 2018. During the next 7 weeks Ms. Milner will interview candidates for several primaries and their opposition.
 
 
Claudette Milner
Claudette Milner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - April 3, 2018 - PRLog -- On April 7, 2018 on 1350 WLOU/ 104.7 FM  at 5:00 PM listeners will be able to hear candidates for family court judge. Judge Lauren Adams Ogden,  and Lori Goodwin discuss their faith, their mission, and their qualifications. Listeners will be able to call in their questions  at (502) 571-1350 in order to address their concerns.
I asked Ms. Milner why she wanted to invite judicial candidates on the show?
I have several shows that will focus on district judges. Judicial candidates to be interviewed include Judge Sean Delahanty, Lisa Langford, Alex Gaddis, James Michael "Jim" Green and Tracey Davis.
Television judges give us a commercial image of judges. They seem detached from the constituents that they serve and, yet their decisions leave a major impact on our lives.
As a country we are living in turbulent times. We are dealing with gun violence in our schools, no path to citizenship for DACA recipients, gun control legislation, opiate addiction, police brutality, teacher strikes and pension issues.
These are not issues that are foreign to the citizens of Louisville. They are issues which will be resolved by judges, state representatives, and metro council.
Metro council candidates will include Josephine Layne Buckner, and Keisha Dorsey.
State Representative candidates will include Colonel Pam Stevenson, Kathleen Parker, and Phillip Baker.
For a complete listing of primary candidates and when they will appear on the show visit https://www.claudettemilner.com

A Matter of Interpretation
***@gmail.com
