Ideum: Trading Tokens For The Sharing Economy

Ideum Tokens are a smart currency specially designed to work with online marketplaces.
 
 
Listed Under

LOS ANGELES - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- Ideum Corp announced today the start of the pre-sale of its Ideum Tokens. Ideum 's mission is to become the trading currency for the Sharing Economy and Online Marketplace trading. Ideum Tokens are Trading Tokens, a smart currency specially designed to work with online marketplaces providing a safer and decentralized platform where users on both sides of the transaction conduct business using Smart Contracts.

Ideum Tokens will be registered as security tokens.

"Ideum's Blockchain technology and Smart Contracts solve one of the biggest problems that the current financial and credit card institutions have not been able to crack; solving discrepancies" said CEO Elias Chavando. "Ideum will become the leading solution for trading online by promoting the effective matchmaking, transparency, efficiency, contract security and trust standards."

The Ideum Token initial distribution will be in the form of a presale. Accredited investors will be able to acquire Ideum Tokens at a reduced rate during the presale period via wire transfers or checks through the company's website, Ideum.io (https://www.ideum.io/). Subsequently, people and companies will be able to purchase Ideum Token during the Token Generating Event scheduled to start in May of 2018. The TGE will be conducted in the company's website Ideum.io (https://www.ideum.io/).

"We are implementing a new and revolutionary way to mine crypto currency: "Mining Through Sharing." Ideum Tokens can be mined by listing items for rent, or sale, and participating in community forums. Users can mine or earn relatively larger amounts of tokens by successfully completing transactions like buying, selling, renting and sharing items. These earned tokens can them be used as trading currency in the participating marketplaces and ultimately trade in cryptocurrency exchanges. This unique feature of the Ideum Tokens increases interaction in online marketplaces," said Chavando.

The Ideum token will be classified as a security or currency. Upon and after the TGE, the Ideum token will be a token that allows a holder to access and participate in the Ideum community. Any appreciation in value of the Ideum token is incidental. For more information, please review the Ideum White Paper and relevant documents available at the company's website: Ideum.io (https://www.ideum.io/)

For more information or to schedule an interview with Elias Chavando, CEO Ideum, please contact John Paul Norris of Ideum Corp at (818) 296-9344 or info@ideum.io

Media Contact
John Paul Norris
Ideum Corp
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
info@ideum.io
