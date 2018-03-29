Axiomtek Introduces its Advanced, Highly Expandable 4-slot Fanless Industrial PC–The IPC964-512-FL

Axiomtek's highly customizable IPC964-512-FL is a rugged fanless industrial PC with one I/O module slot and four PCI/PCIe slots.

Axiomtek's latest fanless industrial PC, the IPC964-512-FL

Contact

Larry Wu

solutions@axiomtek.com

626-581-3232 Larry Wu626-581-3232

End

-- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading design and manufacturing companies of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the, a 4-slot fanless industrial embedded system. This modular, IP40-rated, high performance industrial PC is highly scalable and customizable and especially designed for effective deployment. It is powered by 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ or Celeron® processors, with the Intel® Q170 chipset. Themodular feature allows for cost-effective, easy and quick customization - and is a great choice for a wide variety of Industrial IoT applications including automatic optical inspection (AOI), motion control and factory automation.Among its many useful features,thecomes with one I/O module slot with a choice of three different types of I/O modules. These choices include a 4-port RS-232/422/485 module; an isolated 8-in/8-out DIO module; and a 2-port isolated RS-232/422/485 and 4-in/4-out DIO module. This highly expandable industrial PC offers four PCI/PCIe slots that have two different combinations of expansion kits: one PCIe x16 and three PCIe x4, or one PCIe x16, one PCIe x4 and two PCI. It also features a wide choice of I/O interfaces, including two Gigabit LAN ports, four USB 3.0 ports, one VGA, one HDMI and one audio (Mic-in/Line-out).For communications, thealso offers a full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for 3G/4G, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. Its other important features include dual DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM slots with up to 32GB memory and two easy-swappable 2.5" HDD trays for additional storage needs. Designed with user-friendliness in mind, there is also an easily accessible external switch for AT/ATX mode selection. Theis compatible with Windows® 10 and Linux operating systems, and supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView software for smart device monitoring and remote management for Industrial IoT applications."The compactaims to deliver easy installation and quick deployment to our customers. It fits various industrial environments with a wide range of 19V to 30V DC power input with a lockable terminal block-type connector, and a wide operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C," said Ivy Lee, a product manager of the Industrial PC Division at Axiomtek.Theis now available for purchase. For more information, please visitor contact us at• 7th/6th generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processors with Intel® Q170 chipset• Compact and modular front I/O design with IP40 rating – with options of modules for easy customization• Features four customizable expansion slots• Fanless operating temperature range of -10°C to +60°C and power input range of 19V to 30V DC• Equipped with two swappable 2.5" HDD• Optional WLAN module and antennaAxiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.