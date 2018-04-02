News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Software WORX launches its product CloudSqueeze.ai
CloudSqueeze is an AI based cloud cost optimization for Amazon Web Services users. Using a serverless AI solution it helps AWS users slash costs.
Using AI and serverless tech, we assess computing patterns in minutes to determine the best cloud resource type (meaning no more spending money on unused cloud resources). We enable cloud users to shed excess capacity & scale on demand.
On average they save their users 25%-55% in AWS costs. And they do this without requiring them to install any clunky software or changing any code! Last month they have their AWS community of users, $100,032 from their bill spend of $568,716.
There are other AI based products in the pipeline for the cloud that Software WORX is working on. Software WORX is passionate about using technology to automate, simplify and enhance our lives, so we can focus on meaningful relationships with people and our loved ones. Our vision is to enable this for our clients.
Visit http://www.softwareworx.com for more details
Contact
Software WORX
Joseph Matthew
***@softwareworx.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 02, 2018