Industry News





'Disney On Ice' set for seven captivating shows at Germain Arena in Estero

 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - April 2, 2018 - PRLog -- LINK TO PHOTOS (https://prioritymarketing.sharefile.com/d-sb9414682cfd4bea9)

LINK TO VIDEO (https://youtu.be/6AW4rERCP7U)

"Disney On Ice" will dazzle audiences in Southwest Florida for seven enchanting shows from April 13-15 at Germain Arena in Estero.

Produced by Feld Entertainment Inc., "Disney On Ice Presents Reach for the Stars" combines the extraordinary talent of world-class ice skaters with theatrical performances and heartwarming Disney stories. Each remarkable show features lavish costumes, dazzling lighting and enchanting music. Audiences are encouraged to sing and dance along with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Rapunzel, Belle and other favorite Disney characters.

Eight unique "Disney on Ice" productions are playing to audiences around the world. Dates and show times for Germain Arena are as follows:

·         Friday, April 13: 10:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

·         Saturday, April 14: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

·         Sunday, April 15: 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Tickets start at $20 and are available through the box office at Germain Arena and Ticketmaster (fees may apply).

For more information, visit DisneyOnIce.com (http://www.disneyonice.com), call 800-745-3000 or stop by Germain Arena, 11000 Everblades Parkway in Estero. For group rates, contact Feld Direct Group Sales at 866-248-8740.

About Feld Entertainment

Feld Entertainment® is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting live touring family entertainment experiences that uplift the human spirit and bring people together. With millions of people in attendance at its shows each year, Feld Entertainment's productions have appeared in more than 75 countries and on six continents to date and include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy Supercross, AMSOIL Arenacross, Disney On Ice, Disney Live!, Sesame Street Live! and Marvel Universe LIVE! More information about Feld Entertainment is available online at feldentertainment.com (http://www.feldentertainment.com/).
